The future of football is being written in Asia. It starts in Hong Kong.

World Football Summit (WFS) is set to redefine the global football landscape with its inaugural Hong Kong summit on September 2nd-4th, marking a pivotal moment where technology, culture, and strategic vision converge at the heart of Asia's football revolution.

As the Asian football market surges to a remarkable USD 7.187 billion, with digital engagement breaking records and investment opportunities expanding, this summit represents a critical junction in the sport's global narrative. The Asian Football Confederation has witnessed a 20% growth in digital followers, with website page views exploding by 258%—a testament to a market on the brink of unprecedented transformation.

"Our Hong Kong summit transcends a traditional conference," explains Jan Alessie, Co-founder and Managing Director at World Football Summit. "We're creating a global platform where football's most innovative minds will explore how East and West can reshape the beautiful game's future."

The inaugural WFS Hong Kong, proudly supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, is designed to provide a platform where football legends meet tech innovators. Where East meets West. Where digital transformation isn't just discussed—it's demonstrated.

Part of the lineup reads like a football hall of fame, given the caliber of the legends that have confirmed their participation so far.

Rio Ferdinand , Manchester United legend

, Manchester United legend Fabio Cannavaro , 2006 Ballon d'Or winner, member of the 2006 WC winning team

, 2006 Ballon d'Or winner, member of the 2006 WC winning team John Terry , Chelsea FC legend

, Chelsea FC legend Romy Gai , Chief Commercial Officer, FIFA

, Chief Commercial Officer, FIFA Javier Zanetti , Inter Milan Vice President and legend

, Inter Milan Vice President and legend Carles Puyol , Barcelona legend and member of the 2010 World Cup winning team

, Barcelona legend and member of the 2010 World Cup winning team Davor Suker , former Croatian FA President, 1998 WC Golden Boot

, former Croatian FA President, 1998 WC Golden Boot Fabio Capello , former football coach and player

, former football coach and player Pierluigi Collina, former famous referee and Chairman at FIFA Referee Committee

In addition to these global football icons, prominent local leaders will also be taking part in the event. These include:

Dr. Allan Zeman , Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group

, Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group John Sharkey , CEO of Kai Tak Sports Park

, CEO of Kai Tak Sports Park Crystal Wong, Vice President – Asset Management at K11 Concepts Limited

The full lineup of speakers will dive deep into the most critical questions facing football:

How do digital technologies redefine fan experiences?

What are the new investment models in sports?

Hong Kong: a new hub for sports development?

The general summit themes are razor-sharp:

Fan Engagement in the Digital Age

Football's Cultural Crossroads

East and West: Reimagining Football Relationships

Digital Transformation and Innovation

“Hong Kong represents a unique gateway between global football markets," added Filipe Gonçalves, Chairman at Asia Partners IFBD, WFS strategic partner in Asia. "This summit is not just an event—it's a strategic bridge connecting diverse football ecosystems, positioning Asia at the forefront of the sport's next evolution.”

From broadcasting innovations to sustainable business models, from talent development to cross-continental investments, the WFS Hong Kong summit will provide an unparalleled platform for connection, insight, and strategic thinking. With an expected attendance of over 4,000 international industry professionals and more than 100 speakers, the event promises to be a defining moment in football's global evolution.

A dedicated fan zone will transform the event from a conference into a celebration. Interactive experiences, egaming, football skills competitions, classic memorabilia—this is where strategy meets passion.​

Global football summit brought to Hong Kong for the first time, proudly supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board

World Football Summit Hong Kong 2025 is proudly supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board. With the tremendous support, WFS is aimed to elevate the city’s positioning as a premier destination for global sports business and innovation.

By supporting WFS, the Hong Kong Tourism Board reaffirms its commitment to attracting world-class international events and leveraging the power of football to enhance the city's global appeal, economic development, and regional influence within the Greater Bay Area.

This partnership highlights the shared vision of making Hong Kong a central hub for the future of the sports industry in Asia and beyond.

Event Details:

Date: 2nd-4th September, 2025

Location: AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong

Focus: Connecting the global football ecosystem

Expected Attendance: 4,000+ international professionals

The future of football is being written. Will you read it or write it?

About World Football Summit:

World Football Summit is a leading international organization for the football industry. Through its platform, we organize events across four continents that bring together key stakeholders from the ecosystem, fostering business opportunities, collaboration, and innovation in the sector. Thousands of professionals representing companies and institutions from around the world actively engage with WFS.

About Asia Partners IFBD:

Asia Partners IFBD is a premier investment IP company specialising in the sports sector. We focus on investing in innovative intellectual property (IP) concepts and collaborating with top-tier players in the industry. Our extensive network and expertise allow us to work alongside the best football players and organizations.