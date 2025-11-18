The Parliament of the Republic of South Africa will host the 58th Plenary Assembly of the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF) in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, from 30 November to 5 December 2025.

Convened under the theme “The Impact of Climate Change on Women and Youth in the SADC Region and the Role of Parliaments in Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation”, the plenary will bring together presiding officers, Speakers and Members of Parliament (MPs) from 15 SADC member states.

This year’s plenary focuses on the growing threat of climate to Southern Africa’s development. Delegates will examine how extreme weather patterns are reshaping agriculture, water resources, energy systems and human livelihoods, and explore the legislative and oversight measures needed to strengthen national and regional climate response strategies.

The programme features:

A high-level opening ceremony with regional and international keynote speakers;

Presentations on progress, challenges and emerging priorities in climate mitigation and adaptation;

Side events and youth-focused engagements on climate innovation, activism and resilience; and

The adoption of a resolution signaling the forum’s collective commitments to coordinated parliamentary action.

The 58th Plenary Assembly will draw participation from Speakers and MPs from across the SADC region, government ministries, the Pan-African Parliament, the African Union Commission and several development and climate-related partners, including the United Nations Environment Programme, UN Development Programme and the Inter-Parliamentary Union. Representatives of the private sector, business associations, civil society organisations, regional universities and youth groups are also expected to participate in the week-long programme.



The Plenary Assembly will be held as follows:

Date: 30 November 2025

Venue: Durban International Convention Centre, Durban, South Africa



Date: 1 to 5 December 2025

Venue: Coastlands Hotel in Durban, South Africa



South Africa is a founding member of the SADC PF, launched in 1996 as the parliamentary institution of SADC in line with Article 9(2) of the SADC Treaty. Approved by SADC heads of state and government in 1997 as an autonomous body of the community, the forum brings together the national assemblies of SADC member states to advance regional integration through parliamentary collaboration. The forum continues to work towards its long-term objective of transforming into a fully-fledged regional Parliament.



MEDIA ACCREDITATION

Media wishing to cover the 58th SADC-PF are requested to submit their accreditation details by 17:00 on 21 November 2025. A media centre will be operational at the Coastlands Hotel from 30 November to 5 December 2025.



Accreditation requests may be directed to the following Media Relations Unit officials:

Malentsoe Magwagwa at mmagwagwa@parliament.gov.za on 081 716 5824

Masego Dlula at mdlula@parliament.gov.za on 081 715 9398



