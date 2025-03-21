Lawmakers have supported the deployment of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in South Sudan.

The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Jacob Oboth presented a motion for a resolution of Parliament to support the deployment of the UPDF in South Sudan. This was during the sitting of the House chaired by Speaker, Anita Among on Thursday, 20 March 2025.

Oboth said that civil unrest erupted in South Sudan’s Upper Nile State at the beginning of March prompting President Salva Kiir to request his Ugandan counterpart, President Yoweri Museveni for urgent support.

“On 10 March 2025, in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation and Status of Forces Agreement, South Sudan President, Salva Kiir requested President Yoweri Museveni for urgent military support in order to avert a potential security catastrophe in South Sudan,” Oboth stated.

Consequently, Museveni deployed the UPDF for peace enforcement mission. His decision was based on the mandate given to him by the Constitution and UPDF Act, Oboth said.

AUDIO Oboth

He added that President Museveni’s decision was also based on Uganda’s commitment to patriotism, nationalism and Pan-Africanism.

“It was done in a spirit of brotherhood, solidarity and shared historical and regional ties between the two countries,” he said.

Oboth justified the deployment of the UPDF saying that the security situation in South Sudan is likely to result into serious negative security implications for Uganda, economically, socially and politically.

“The deployment of UPDF in South Sudan has previously enabled and will continue to enable the stabilisation of security, peace enforcement, protection of lives and prevention of further escalation of conflict in South Sudan which is beneficial to Uganda, the region and Africa at large,” he said.

AUDIO Olanya

Hon. Gilbert Olanya, (FDC, Kilak South County) seconded the motion with a call on lawmakers to support the deployment.

“Anyone who comes from Acholi and West Nile would highly support the deployment of the UPDF in South Sudan. For the sake of peace for the people from Northern Uganda and those doing business in South Sudan, let us highly support,” said Olanya.

He added that deployment of the UPDF in South Sudan not only guarantees peace in that country, but also in Uganda.