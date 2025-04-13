In a major milestone for African journalism, three reporters from Pan African Visions (PAV) (www.PanAfricanVisions.com) have been honored with international accolades from the Merck Foundation, underscoring the publication’s growing influence and commitment to impactful storytelling on health and social issues across the continent.

The recognition came during the 2024 Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards, held virtually on April 10, 2025, under the patronage of Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of the Merck Foundation and President of the “More Than a Mother” campaign. These annual awards, in collaboration with First Ladies across Africa, celebrate media professionals who raise awareness and drive positive change in areas such as infertility stigma, women’s empowerment, non-communicable diseases, and gender-based violence.

Representing Cameroon, Zimbabwe, and the African continent at large, the three award-winning journalists from PAV are:

Boris Esono Nwenfor (Cameroon), PAV’s Bureau Chief, who clinched third place in the “More Than a Mother” 2024 online media category for French-speaking countries. His powerful report, “No Excuse! VAWG Goes against Fundamental Rights of Human Beings,” shone a light on the scourge of violence against women and girls and the advocacy work of CHRDA. This marks his second Merck Foundation award, having previously won in 2021.

(Zimbabwe), who earned second place in the Southern Africa category of the "More Than a Mother" awards for his coverage of women's reproductive health issues and empowerment.

(Zimbabwe), who secured third place in the "Diabetes&Hypertension 2024" category for his feature on the importance of lifestyle changes in combating non-communicable diseases.

As part of their recognition, all three were inducted into the Merck Foundation Alumni community, a global network of journalists committed to advancing health advocacy through the media.

“This recognition is humbling and motivating,” said Esono. “Being part of a global network of journalists passionate about health and social justice strengthens our collective voice and deepens our commitment to telling stories that matter.”

PAV’s Managing Editor, Ajong Mbapndah L, lauded the achievements of his team:

“We are incredibly proud of our journalists. These awards are not only a testament to their professionalism and dedication, but also a reflection of Pan African Visions’ mission to amplify African voices and address critical issues impacting our communities. We extend our deep appreciation to the Merck Foundation and Dr. Rasha Kelej for empowering journalists and championing transformative health and gender narratives.”

This latest milestone adds to Pan African Visions’ impressive track record of recognition. In 2021, journalists Ishmael Koroma and Nevson Mpofu were also awarded by the Merck Foundation, further solidifying PAV’s position as a leading voice in health and development reporting across Africa.

Through its monthly magazine and dynamic news portal www.PanAfricanVisions.com, PAV continues to drive impactful journalism that connects the African continent, informs global audiences, and fosters dialogue around Africa’s most pressing challenges and opportunities.

About Pan African Visions:

Pan African Visions is an influential pan-African multimedia publication delivering daily news and current affairs through digital content and a monthly print edition. Its coverage spans politics, business, health, culture, development, energy, agriculture, innovation, and various other sectors. PAV aims to provide a deeper understanding of Africa’s potential. The platform fosters collaboration and dialogue, connecting African leaders, entrepreneurs, and experts with potential investors and a worldwide audience.

With over 250,000 monthly digital visitors and print readers, Pan African Visions connects a global audience with African voices through reporting, analysis, and meaningful dialogue. For more information, visit www.PanAfricanVisions.com.

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA, Germany that aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Its efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions, building healthcare, scientiﬁc research and media capacity and empowering people in STEM with a special focus on women and youth in under-served communities.

The foundation strives to work closely with partners that are African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Education, Information and Communication, Gender, Academia, Research Institutions, Media and Art in building healthcare capacity and addressing health, social and economic challenges in developing countries and under-served communities.