The 35-day Anniversary Campaign will give all participants the opportunity to share a massive N300 million cash giveaway; The announcement comes as PalmPay (www.PalmPay.com) celebrates 10 million users in Nigeria; The Anniversary Campaign will run from Monday, September 5th, to Monday, October 10th, 2022, with cash rewards and coupons available in the app.

PalmPay (www.PalmPay.com), a fintech innovator aiming to make digital payment more accessible and flexible, today announces the launch of “PalmPay Anniversary Gold Rush”, a 35-day campaign offering all the users who participate in the in-app Gold Rush game the opportunity to share a massive N300 million cash giveaway.

The celebration also marks PalmPay reaching the milestone of 10 million users in Nigeria as of July 2022. The anniversary campaign will run from Monday, September 5th, to Monday, October 10th, and will give substantial cash rewards and coupons in the app as a way of saying thanks to PalmPay's users.

The PalmPay app is an intuitive digital wallet offering users money transfers and bill payments. Leading up to the PalmPay anniversary 2022, users are invited to join the “PalmPay Gold Rush” and unlock millions of coupons, earn free data, and share N300 million cash rewards. Users can save money and get huge offers by using a large number of coupons when making money transfers, topping up airtime, and paying for electricity, TVs, and other services available on the PalmPay App.

In addition, there are more chances to join the Gold Rush game and win larger cash rewards by completing daily tasks, such as qualifying money transfers, bill payments or team battles. All participants in the team battles game can play solo or share and engage in 2v2 or 3v3 battles with friends to win extra rewards from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm during the Campaign Period.

Chika Nwosu, Managing Director of PalmPay Nigeria, said: “PalmPay set out on a journey to make digital payments fast, safe, and reliable for people in Africa. The achievement of reaching 10 million users is amazing, and there is no better way to celebrate this than the launch of the PalmPay Gold Rush Anniversary Campaign. This campaign is PalmPay's opportunity to give back to our users with the opportunity to receive cash rewards and exclusive discounts while transferring money and paying what they want. ”

The PalmPay Gold Rush Anniversary Campaign commences on September 5th 2022 at 00:00 GMT+1, and the closing date is October 10th 2022 23:59 GMT+1. Cash rewards will be automatically added to the user's PalmPay account at 8:00 am every Monday (during the Campaign Period). The rewards winner will be notified via the in-app push of the Selection Date.

For more details on the PalmPay anniversary campaign, download the latest version PalmPay app available on Android and iOS platforms, or visit https://bit.ly/3TH8FaE.

About PalmPay:

PalmPay is a fintech innovator that aims to make digital payment more accessible and flexible for consumers and merchants. We improve users' digital payment experiences by offering instant financial account creation, money transfers, and bill payments.

Since launching in 2019, PalmPay has quickly established itself as one of the continent's leading and fastest-growing payment providers with 10 million users and a mobile money agent network of 200,000.

PalmPay raised a US$100 million Series A round of funding in August 2021, with US$140 million raised in total. The company is now operating in Nigeria and Ghana, and will be scaling its proposition in other African markets in 2022.