PAC Capital Limited (www.PACCapitalLtd.com), a leading investment banking and advisory firm, is proud to announce its recognition as the Best Transaction Advisory Firm – Nigeria 2025 by the International Business Magazine Awards!

The award celebrates PAC Capital’s consistent track record in structuring and executing high-impact transactions across various sectors, including infrastructure, energy, transport, and financial services. This international recognition highlights the firm’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering value-driven advisory services.

Humphrey Oriakhi, Managing Director of PAC Capital, expressed his pride and appreciation for the recognition:

“This award is a strong validation of our efforts to lead with insight, integrity, and innovation in the transaction advisory space. We are truly honored to be acknowledged on a global platform. I dedicate this achievement to our clients who trust us with their most strategic decisions and to our team whose dedication fuels our success.”

Bolarinwa Sanni, Executive Director of PAC Capital, emphasized the importance of collaboration and resilience in the firm’s journey:

“Winning this award reflects the strength of our advisory team and the boldness of the clients we serve. At PAC Capital, we are committed to delivering transformative financial solutions that not only meet but exceed expectations. This recognition inspires us to keep pushing boundaries and shaping Africa’s investment landscape.”

As part of the PanAfrican Capital Holdings Group, PAC Capital continues to expand its footprint across Africa and globally, with a focus on impact-driven transactions that promote sustainable economic growth.

About PAC Capital Limited:

PAC Capital is a leading Investment Banking firm and the advisory arm of PanAfrican Capital Holdings, offering financial advisory services in project finance, mergers&acquisitions, capital raising, and corporate restructuring across diverse sectors of the economy. With a transaction footprint and pipeline spanning over 35 countries across Africa and the Caribbean, PAC Capital is committed to delivering innovative and impact-driven financial solutions. With deep industry expertise and a client-centric approach, the firm is positioned as a trusted partner for complex financial transactions in emerging and developed markets.