Orotta College of Medicine and Health Sciences, in its 4th commencement, today conferred postgraduate, first degree, and diploma qualifications to 391 graduates, including 55% female students.

Postgraduate programs included fields such as Clinical Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, and Pediatrics and Child Health.

Fields of study for first degree and diploma programs included Doctor of Medicine, Pharmacy, Pharmacy Technician, Clinical Laboratory Science, Medical Laboratory, Dental Technology, Radiology, Adult Health Nursing, Anesthesia, Emergency and Critical Care, Midwifery, Ophthalmic Nursing, Comprehensive Nursing, and Environmental Health.

Dr. Yemane Seium, Dean of the College, stated that the graduates will significantly contribute to reducing medical training costs, improving the quality of care provided to the public, and addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals in the country.

Dr. Yemane also noted that academic activities at the college are conducted by 90 faculty members, 70 Eritrean and 20 foreign professionals. He added that during the current academic year, 12 faculty members of Orotta College of Medicine and Health Science are pursuing postgraduate studies inside the country and abroad.

In her keynote address, Ms. Amina Nurhussein, Minister of Health, emphasized that the encouraging progress in the health sector is the result of the Government’s substantial investment across all sectors. She called on the graduates to actively contribute to realizing the roadmap of the national health sector.

A representative of the graduates highlighted the growing role of youth professionals in advancing national healthcare services and affirmed their readiness to serve the public with dedication.