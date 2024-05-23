A partnership agreement was signed at Vivatech by Fayçal Adlouni, Managing Partner of Orange Ventures, and Grégoire de Padirac, CEO of Digital Africa to strengthen and accelerate support for African startups from the Orange Digital Centers (ODC). Asma Ennaifer, Executive Director of CSR, Communications and the Orange Digital Center program for Orange Africa and the Middle East, is delighted with this initiative, which strenghtens the strategic partnership signed in June 2023 with Digital Africa to facilitate the financing and support of startups from the ODC network.

This partnership expresses the commitment of Orange Ventures and Digital Africa to further invest in startups accelerated by the ODC network. Through the Fuzé scheme, it is now possible to double the funds committed by one of the two parties, through joint appraisal of applications and the possibility of joint financing. Orange Digital Center is an ecosystem deployed in 17 countries in Africa and the Middle East, and 8 countries in Europe, bringing together in a single location a range of free programs open to all, from digital training for young people to startup incubation and acceleration, as well as support for and investment in project leaders. It offers support throughout the startup lifecycle, with the aim of stimulating entrepreneurship and innovation in the region.

During the first year, five startups in the ODC network received funding of up to €50,000 per startup as part of Digital Africa's Fuzé program. Three of these beneficiaries are based in Cameroon: Clinihome (Healthtech), Koree (Fintech) and Colorfol (cultural and creative industries), while the other two are Senegalese: Tolbi (Agritech) and Proboutik (Fintech). These funds will enable them to significantly expand their activities.

This new step involving Orange Ventures, the venture capital investment arm of the Orange Group, reflects the desire of both organizations to accelerate the growth of startups through a joint support scheme for African entrepreneurs seeking financing. At the signing ceremony, representatives from Orange, OMEA and Digital Africa expressed their enthusiasm and commitment to the success of this new initiative.

Fayçal Adlouni, CEO of Orange Ventures, said: “The Orange Group is fully committed to nurturing the future champions of the technology scene in Africa and the Middle East. This arrangement, involving Orange Middle East and Africa, Orange Ventures and Digital Africa will collectively enable us to concentrate our resources to create an environment conducive to the success of startups in Africa and the Middle East.”

Asma Ennaifer, Executive Director of CSR, Communications and the Orange Digital Center program for Orange Middle East and Africa, added: “Orange Digital Centers are true catalysts for innovation, where ideas take shape and dreams become reality. By joining forces with Orange Ventures and Digital Africa, we're giving African startups the means to thrive and make their mark in a rapidly expanding digital world.”

Grégoire de Padirac, CEO of Digital Africa, said: “I am delighted by this partnership with Orange, with whom we share the same commitment to supporting African entrepreneurs from the earliest stages of maturity by providing them with a comprehensive range of financing and support services.”

Startups interested in this new initiative are invited to visit the Orange Ventures: https://apo-opa.co/3WTOxpH, the Orange Digital Center website: http://apo-opa.co/3KdSTRe and the Digital Africa website: http://apo-opa.co/3VdPSFJ.

About Orange:

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 44.1 billion euros in 2023 and 137,000 employees worldwide at December 31, 2023, including 73,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of more than 298 million customers at 31 December 2023, including 254 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed broadband customers worldwide. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its “Lead the future” strategic plan, built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. “Lead the future” capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN)

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.Orange.com, http://apo-opa.co/3KdM9CL and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/3Ka7tcq.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Orange Middle-East and Africa (OMEA):

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has 149 million customers at 31 December 2023. With 7.1 billion euros of revenues in 2023, Orange MEA is the first growth area in the Orange group. Orange Money, its flagship mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has more than 90 million customers. Orange, multi-services operator, key partner of the digital transformation provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.

About Digital Africa:

Digital Africa is the subsidiary of Proparco, AFD Group, dedicated to accompanying and supporting the continent's start-up digital entrepreneurs. With a budget of €30 million over 3 years, it acts as a catalyst for opportunities, financing and visibility for startups developing technological solutions to serve the real economy and populations in Africa. Taking a partnership approach, it develops agile support programs, financing products tailored to the needs of seed-stage entrepreneurs, and advocacy actions to support digital ecosystems on the continent. With 15 connectors in the field, and strong ecosystem partners, it is resolutely on the side of those who want to change the continent through digital technology, for a tech Made in Africa, a source of inspiration for the whole world.