Experts from ECOWAS member states, digital infrastructure operators across the region, development partners are meeting from October 24 to 25, 2024 in Lagos (Nigeria) to analyze the interim report on the project to set up an ECOWAS Regional Internet Exchange Point (RIXP).

More specifically, through this project, ECOWAS aims to promote efficient Internet traffic exchange through the creation or promotion of regional IXPs infrastructure to facilitate the exchange of Internet traffic within the region, thereby reducing the need to route data outside the region via international networks. The crucial role to be played by RIXPs will contribute to the success of various regional digital economy initiatives such as affordable regional mobile roaming, regional customs systems interconnectivity and the implementation of the ECOWAS e-commerce strategy. The study will also explore how to strengthen existing IXPs, thus contributing to a more interconnected and resilient regional Internet infrastructure.

The meeting was organized by the ECOWAS Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU) and the ECOWAS Directorate of Digital Economy and Post. The welcome address was delivered on behalf of Mr DOUKA SEDIKO, ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitization, by Mrs FOLAKE OLAGUNJU, Acting Director of the Digital Economy and Post. The meeting was opened on Thursday October 24, 2024 by Mr. WAKILI ADAMU SAIDU, representing His Excellency the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.