Ookla® (www.ookla.com), a global leader in connectivity intelligence, and the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) organised the Telecommunications Regulatory Summit – Middle East&Africa in Cairo, Egypt, under the theme ‘Harnessing Data and Technology for Superior QoS: Strategies for Measuring and Optimising Network Performance’. The event aimed to discuss strategies for collecting, using and sharing crowdsourced data to promote transparency, track policy impacts, and make informed investment decisions.

The summit convened regulators from the Middle East and Africa, along with representatives from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the World Broadband Association (WBBA) and various industry experts. During the event, participants shared insights on diverse topics, ranging from network assessment techniques to emerging technologies and their impact on regulations, and the importance of data-driven insights.

Furthermore, the regulatory summit highlighted the increasing role of crowdsourced data in telecom regulations and ways in which regulators can leverage it to identify service gaps, promote digital inclusion, drive innovation and accelerate market growth. By complementing traditional data sources, crowdsourced data enables more adaptive and competitive regulatory frameworks.

During the event, discussions emphasised the vital role of high-speed internet connectivity in driving socio-economic development across the MEA region. According to studies, improvements in broadband speeds can contribute to GDP growth and improved labour productivity. In the region, investments in fixed broadband infrastructure, especially for the expansion of fibre-optic networks, are vital for improving service quality, bridging the digital divide, and attracting foreign investments. Participants also highlighted the need for comprehensive network assessments and extended regulatory oversight, especially for emerging services and indoor connectivity.

Karim Yaici, Lead Industry Analyst for the Middle East and Africa at Ookla, said: “We are delighted to organise the Telecommunications Regulatory Summit – Middle East&Africa in collaboration with NTRA in Cairo. The event highlighted the importance of data in helping regulators make smarter decisions. Access to and the use of crowdsourced data contribute to making more informed decisions, fostering transparency and ensuring that citizens in the MEA region benefit from high-quality, accessible and affordable connectivity.”

Dr. Hossam Abdel-Mawla, Vice-President Technical Affairs and Quality of Service at NTRA, said: “The Telecommunications Regulatory Summit – Middle East&Africa served as an ideal platform to foster collaborations and knowledge exchange among regulators, industry leaders and international organisations. By actively sharing best practices and exploring innovative data-driven strategies, we are shaping a future where telecom regulations ensure digital inclusion and economic growth across the region.”

During the summit, Ahmed Nabawy, Director of Client Services at Ookla, also shared initial findings on 5G coverage and performance in Egypt and Tunisia. He highlighted the potential of Ookla’s data in helping prioritise high-impact rollout areas by analysing 5G-capable device density. Furthermore, Ookla showcased its product portfolio strategy, which is centred on a unified data platform that transcends traditional quality of service (QoS) measurements to deliver deeper insights into network performance and user experiences. This solution leverages AI to generate actionable recommendations, empowering operators to make smarter decisions and enhance connected experiences.

During the event, the sessions emphasised the need to move beyond traditional network metrics and incorporate quality of experience (QoE) metrics and address the complexities of modern digital services, including critical in-building connectivity. By leveraging advanced data collection and analysis tools, regulators can enhance transparency, improve accountability, and make smarter decisions.

