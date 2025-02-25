With just one month remaining until the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment (CEIF) 2025, set to take place from March 24-26 in Brazzaville, the Republic of Congo will host a dynamic program of discussions, keynote speeches, technical presentations and industry updates. Under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société nationales des pétroles du Congo (SNPC), CEIF 2025 highlights Congo’s expanding influence in Africa’s energy landscape.

The forum will bring together a diverse range of participants, including SNPC subsidiaries, International Oil Companies, Congolese and foreign banks, energy organizations and technology providers. CEIF 2025 reaffirms the country’s commitment to maximizing its energy potential and streamlining licensing and regulatory processes. As sub-Saharan Africa’s fourth-largest oil producer – with a daily output of 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) – Congo has recently attracted a new wave of independent explorers and investments, positioning itself as a competitive player alongside oil giants like Angola and Nigeria.

The three-day conference kicks off with a series of high-level technical sessions, focusing on the latest investment opportunities, regulatory reforms and key developments in oil, gas and power generation. These sessions will explore opportunities for monetizing stranded gas resources and developing infrastructure to meet growing demand, positioning Congo as a potential regional hub for gas production with lucrative opportunities for both local and international stakeholders.

In addition to oil, Congo has made significant strides in the floating LNG (FLNG) sector, delivering its first LNG exports in February 2024 through the Tango FLNG facility, operated by Eni. The forum will feature a "Hallmark Celebration of FLNG" session, showcasing its transformative impact on Congo's energy landscape by supporting energy security and contributing to industrial development. By enabling offshore gas liquefaction, FLNG units provide a flexible and efficient way to monetize natural gas resources, facilitate exports and generate revenues.

Congo is also taking proactive steps to enhance the appeal of its energy sector to investors. Notably, the government plans to launch a 2025 licensing round at CEIF, targeting accelerated oil and gas exploration and production. Key gas monetization initiatives, such as the Congo LNG and Banga Kayo initiatives, will be highlighted during the “Energy&Investment Outlook” session, showcasing the country’s efforts to diversify its revenue streams and advance energy infrastructure.

A "Gas as Fuel for Progress" session will focus on Congo's plans to monetize associated gas, with significant progress made in the natural gas sector through collaborations with international companies like Eni and Wing Wah. Eni’s Congo LNG project marks the country’s first liquefaction initiative, paving the way for natural gas exports. Meanwhile, Wing Wah is leading the Banga Kayo project, which focuses on monetizing flared gas by converting it into LNG, butane and propane, contributing to both energy security and economic diversification. A new Gas Code will be unveiled at CEIF 2025 to establish a supportive legal and regulatory framework for gas exploration and production investments.

As part of its strategy to boost energy investments and socioeconomic development, Congo aims to double its oil production to 500,000 bpd by 2027. At CEIF 2025, the government will also unveil its new Gas Master Plan, designed to consolidate the position of existing companies and attract new investments to the sector. CEIF 2025 is poised to play a crucial role in advancing Congo’s energy success and strategic investment opportunities.