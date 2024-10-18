Wrapping up a two-day visit to Somalia, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, today reaffirmed the world body’s support for the country’s peace- and state-building.

“The UN has been a longstanding partner to Somalia and remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the Somali government and its people,” Ms. DiCarlo said.

“Together, we aim to build on the commendable achievements and priorities agreed upon to address key development challenges facing the country – we stand ready to work alongside the Federal Government of Somalia to accomplish this,” she added.

While in the Somali capital, Ms. DiCarlo met with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and senior members of his team for wide-ranging discussions, in addition to meeting with representatives of civil society.

In her meeting with the President, Ms. DiCarlo noted Somalia’s many achievements in the past year, including debt relief under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative, the accession to the East African Community, and the lifting of the arms embargo.

Looking forward, she offered her congratulations on Somalia taking up a seat on the UN Security Council in 2025-26. She also underscored the commitment of the UN to continue to support Somalia in the period ahead and to work closely on the proposed transition of UNSOM.

While in Mogadishu, the Under-Secretary-General met with the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia and Head of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Ambassador Mohammed El-Amine Souef. They discussed ATMIS’s upcoming transition to the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) on 1 January 2025. She also met with international partners/the diplomatic community in Mogadishu for wide-ranging discussions.