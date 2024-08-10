Foreign Ministry of Oman


The Foreign Ministry has welcomed the joint statement issued by the President of the United States of America, the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Emir of the State of Qatar regarding the necessity of completing the ceasefire agreement and releasing hostages and detainees in Gaza.

The Sultanate expressed its appreciation of the ongoing efforts being made to reach this agreement and the calls for the resumption of negotiations on August 15 in Doha or Cairo.

The Ministry stressed Oman's position on the importance of adhering to what was agreed upon and implementing it without any delay. It called on all parties to resume the urgent negotiations referred to in the statement with the aim of achieving the desired results and alleviating the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Foreign Ministry of Oman.