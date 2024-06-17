Springbok Women’s Sevens coach Renfred Dazel invited a group of 17 players to a Paris 2024 Olympic Games preparation camp in Potchefstroom, with the squad assembling on Monday.

The group includes all 13 players that travelled to Madrid for the final HSBC SVNS tournament last month, as well as Zandile Masuku, Shona-Leah Weston, Marlize de Bruin, as well as Shannon-Lee Windvogel, who is the only player without HSBC SVNS experience.

The two-week camp will guarrantee high altitude training and firm surfaces, which according to Dazel ,are two vital elements in their preparation.

“There are a few of reasons for deciding to host the camp at the Potchefstroom Sports Village,” said Dazel. “We’ve held camps there in the past and I was impressed with the facilities available. The fact that we will train at altitude and on fast surfaces will be great. With the fields in Stellenbosch being wet, this allows us to train on ideal pitches.

“A change of scenary will also be helpful.”

Dazel added: “We’ve been together in Stellenbosch since last year, so going to Potchefstroom will also perk up the players a bit. This is an exciting time for all of them, although sadly, only 14 will be able to travel to France for the Games.”

The Olympic regulations state that only 12 players will be allowed to stay in the Olympic Village, with the other two players set to stay with a dedicated management member elsewhere in Paris.

“There will be one or two disappointed players who will miss out, but unfortunately that’s life,” said Dazel. “The players have a wonderful opportunity to go to the Olympics for the first time ever, and everyone is keen to make the most of it.”

The Springbok Women’s Sevens squad for Potchefstroom:

Ayanda Malinga, Byrhandrè Dolf, Kemisetso Baloyi, Shannon-Lee Windvogel, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Liske Lategan, Maria Tshiremba, Marlize de Bruin, Mathrin Simmers, Nadine Roos, Shiniqwa Lamprecht, Shona-Leah Weston, Sizo Solontsi, Veroeshka Grain, Zandile Masuku, Zintle Mpupha, Eloise Webb.

