This year’s edition of African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) – taking place from October 18-21 in Cape Town – takes place under the theme, ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ and as such, is centered around driving industry-focused dialogue around the challenges and opportunities that continue to impact the African energy sector. With a mandate of making energy poverty history by 2022, AEW 2022 prioritizes deal-signing, networking and capacity building, as the event looks to forge a new era of industry growth on the back of skills transfer and partnerships.

In line with this objective, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to announce that AEW 2022 will host a dedicated oil and gas training course during the event, led by Park Energy Law Managing Partner, Jay Park.

An industry expert in his own right, Park has been an instrumental leader and strong advocate for Africa’s energy development. An energy lawyer with over 40 years’ experience advising oil and gas projects, Park has and continues to focus his career on creating optimum petroleum regimes for states as well as advising companies and states on upstream transactions. From advising oil and gas producers, marketers and pipeline companies to governments, banks and multilateral institutions, Park is well positioned to lead dialogue around Africa’s upstream oil and gas sector.

In addition to his capacity as Managing Partner, Park also formed part of the initial investment team of ReconAfrica – a Canadian-based oil and gas firm with interests in Namibia and Botswana. In his role as Chairman of the Board of ReconAfrica, Park is committed to strengthening the company’s presence in Africa through ambitious upstream campaigns across the frontier markets of Botswana and Namibia. In Namibia, the firm continues to show resilience, driving upstream activities across the Kavango Basin in the hopes of mirroring similar sizeable discoveries made by global energy majors Shell and TotalEnergies this year. Having extended its Environmental Clearance Certificate by three years in August 2022 in Namibia, ReconAfrica, led by the likes of Park, is committed to unlocking the true potential of Namibia’s oil and gas industry.

Against this backdrop of expertise, Park will be coming to AEW 2022 to lead a workshop on oil and gas training, using his knowledge of and experience across Africa’s hydrocarbons landscape to improve capacity building among oil and gas stakeholders. The workshop itself will focus predominantly on the characteristics of and strategies to improve petroleum regimes in Africa. Under the theme, ‘How a Petroleum Regime can lead to Prosperity or Plunder,’ the oil and gas training course will investigate the components of a petroleum regime; types of host government contracts; and where the petroleum regime fits into the decision to invest, among other topics. For oil and gas stakeholders, the workshop represents a not-to-be-missed event, as it will significantly improve the knowledge and understanding of a vital aspect of Africa’s energy future.

“We are proud to host an industry veteran such as Jay Park at AEW 2022 where he will lead an oil and gas workshop. I have learned a lot from Jay. With Africa’s energy sector on the precipice of a renaissance, improving the skills of the local population, enhancing knowledge among industry stakeholders and generating new dialogue will be key for ensuring the sector’s growth is not only strong but sustainable. As such, we are looking forward to the AEW 2022 workshop on petroleum regimes,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

About African Energy Week (AEW) 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.