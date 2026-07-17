The Government of Egypt and the African Union Commission alongside other key stakeholders and partners are pleased to announce new dates for the inaugural Alamein Africa Forum (www.AlameinForum.com).

The Forum which was earlier scheduled to hold in June 2026 was postponed following concerns about the evolving public health situation on the continent at the time.

The inaugural Alamein Africa Forum will now be held between October 2-4, 2026, in Alamein, Egypt following consultations between the relevant stakeholders. It will be held in parallel with the African Union mid-year Summit which will take place in Alamein on 4 October 2026.

Please accept our sincere appreciation for your understanding, flexibility and continued support.

The Forum presents a unique opportunity to engage key policy makers, including African Heads of State and Government, as well as senior leaders from finance, industry and institutional investors to advance Africa's private sector agenda.

Additional information regarding accommodation and logistics as well as the Forum programme will be made available on the Forum website as soon as next week.

About the Alamein Africa Forum:

The Alamein Africa Forum has been established as a permanent African Business Forum to convene biennially in Egypt. The inaugural edition will be held from 2-4 October, 2026 in Alamein Egypt.

The aim is to become the continent's premier gathering where political power meets entrepreneurial prowess, bridging the established engines of African growth with the new sectors defining its future.

To learn more visit - www.AlameinForum.com