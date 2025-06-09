Subsea engineering and applied technology company Oceaneering has joined Angola’s premier industry event – Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) – as a Silver Sponsor. With a strong track record of delivering innovative solutions that support offshore oil and gas projects, Oceaneering helps drive Angolan hydrocarbon growth. The sponsorship reflects this commitment and is expected to open new doors for partnerships within the industry.

Angola’s offshore oil and gas market is growing rapidly, driven by the country’s multi-year licensing round and ongoing exploration and production campaigns. A $60 billion upstream investment pipeline is planned for the country in the next five years, reflecting the commitment by investors to maximize output and unlock new frontiers. In 2025, a licensing round offering ten blocks in the offshore Kwanza and Benguela basins is expected to entice further spending, thereby boosting the demand for oilfield services.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

Active in Angola since the 1980s, Oceaneering has supported various large-scale projects through services including remotely operated vehicles and remote operations, diving services, asset integrity and inspection, vessel management, as well as engineering, machining and fabrication. These services are driven by the company’s multiple, state-of-the-art facilities in Luanda and Cabinda.

Major contracts include transportation and installation work on the Girassol life extension project in Angola’s offshore Block 17 – one of the country’s legacy fields. The company was responsible for air and saturation diving services, project management, engineering and procurement activities, in support of the recovery and replacement of 12 risers. Services commenced in 2023 and will progress until late-2025. Previous contracts include by Cabinda Gulf Oil Company for works related to offshore Blocks 0 and 14 and by bp for works related to Blocks 18 and 31.

As the biggest event of its kind in the country, AOG 2025 unites the entire industry – from upstream operators to oilfield service providers to technology experts, downstream players and financiers. The event takes place under the theme Angola 50 Years: Oil and Gas as a Development Driver, aligning with national goals of supporting production growth and driving long-term and impactful economic growth.