Following a transformative year marked by a landmark Nigerian acquisition and entry into Angola’s upstream sector, Jubril Adewale Tinubu, CON., Group Chief Executive, Oando PLC will speak at African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies in Cape Town. Tinubu will share insights into how Oando PLC is scaling its operations across Africa while maintaining strategic discipline and positioning itself as a key player in the continent’s evolving energy landscape.

In August 2024, Oando PLC finalized its $783 million acquisition of the Nigerian Agip Oil Company from Eni – a move that increased Oando’s participating interests in four onshore oil mining leases (OMLs 60, 61, 62, and 63) from 20% to 40%. This deal nearly doubled the company’s reserve base to an estimated one billion barrels of oil equivalent, while enhancing its operational footprint and infrastructure portfolio in Nigeria. With an ambitious target to scale production to 100,000 barrels per day by 2028, the acquisition solidifies Oando PLC’s position as a dominant force in Nigeria’s upstream sector.

Meanwhile, Oando PLC is advancing its continental growth strategy through its upstream subsidiary, Oando Energy Resources (OER), which was recently awarded operatorship of Block KON 13 in Angola’s onshore Kwanza Basin. Secured through a competitive bidding process led by Angola’s National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels, the block carries estimated prospective resources of 770 million to 1.1 billion barrels. OER holds a 45% participating interest and will lead the block’s development in partnership with Effimax and Sonangol. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it enters Angola’s upstream market for the first time and reinforces its long-term vision of regional integration.

In addition to its African ventures, Oando PLC was recently named preferred bidder for the Petrotrin refinery lease in Trinidad and Tobago, underscoring its strategy to diversify globally while reinforcing its vertically integrated business model. The refinery opportunity aligns with Oando’s broader goals of expanding refining capacity, improving energy security and maximizing value across the supply chain.

“Oando PLC represents the kind of bold, forward-looking leadership that Africa’s energy sector needs. Their strategic expansion into markets like Angola, coupled with a commitment to innovation and integration, sets a powerful example of what indigenous companies can achieve. We’re proud to welcome Wale Tinubu to AEW 2025 as we continue driving investment and collaboration across the continent,” states Ore' Onagbesan, Program Director for AEW.

At AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies, Tinubu will engage with policymakers, investors and industry leaders to outline Oando’s vision for responsible, return-driven growth across Africa and beyond. As the company scales its operations and seeks new investment and technical partnerships, his participation will provide a first-hand look into the strategic thinking behind one of Africa’s most dynamic energy companies.

AEW: Invest in African Energies