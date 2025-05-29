The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Nurse Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti from Ghana, an Oncology Nurse Specialist&Head of Nursing, National Radiotherapy Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Centre, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, has been announced as the winner of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2025, receiving the prestigious USD 250,000 prize at a grand ceremony held in Dubai, UAE. The award was presented by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, UAE in the presence of Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, alongside Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO – Aster DM Healthcare (www.AsterDMHealthcare.com), T.J. Wilson, Executive Director and Group Head – Governance&Corporate Affairs, Aster DM Healthcare, and other distinguished guests.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC:

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across 5 countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 122 clinics, and 313 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.

About Aster DM Healthcare Limited, India:

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest healthcare service providers operating in India with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through 19 hospitals with 5,128 beds, 13 clinics, 203 pharmacies (Operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster), and 254 labs and patient experience centers across 5 states in India, delivering a simple yet strong promise to different stakeholders: “We’ll Treat You Well.”