A high-level delegation from global energy services company NOV has joined the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference – taking place on September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. With a focus on digitization, a wealth of knowledge in oilfield services and a dedication to balancing operational efficiency with sustainable development, NOV is well-positioned to lead dialogue around the future of energy development in Africa. Underscoring the company’s commitment to unlocking technology-driven solutions in Africa, the NOV delegation comprises Arthur Ename, Vice President, Business Development: Africa; Cobie Loper, Senior Vice President, Operators and Geographical Sales; Johann Jansen van Rensburg, Director: Sub-Saharan Africa; and Marien Ibiaho, Area Sales Manager: Europe&Africa. The delegation will participate in a variety of panel discussions and technical workshops, providing insight into innovative tools to unlock rapid, low-carbon growth in Africa.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit http://www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

With an extensive presence in Africa, NOV delivers a range of solutions for the continent’s oil and gas industry. Key markets include Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, the Republic of Congo, Angola, South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt. The company’s cutting-edge technologies and services support clients to enhance operational efficiency while spearheading sustainable development, with its portfolio of capabilities ranging from drilling to well construction, completion and control to offshore rigs and platform repurposing to service and repair. With over 150 years’ experience and a global footprint, NOV represents a strong partner for African oil and gas projects.

Looking ahead, NOV strives to consolidate its position as a leading energy service provider. In 2025, the company rolled out ChatGPT Enterprise – OpenAI’s most advanced generative AI platform – to advance AI-driven innovation. The enterprise has been deployed across its global workforce, putting cutting-edge tools in the hands of over 25,000 employees. For Africa, this technology will support energy projects by supporting decision-making, insights and innovation. Meanwhile, the company’s Drilling Beliefs&Analytics solution continues to gain traction globally and has been applied across 20 million feet of drilling operations in Africa, the Middle East, Europe and North America. This solution leverages AI to deliver real-time insights into critical well conditions during the drilling process.

Beyond the oil and gas sector, the company also has extensive experience in emerging industries such as the energy transition. Capabilities include geothermal solutions, hydrogen solutions, lithium extraction, offshore and onshore wind, and more. With oil and gas as the focus, NOV offers a range of services that support operators reduce their emissions while scaling-up output. The company is also committed to local content and workforce development, with training initiatives, skills development programs and partnerships serving as a catalyst for capacity building in the markets in which is operates. By working closely with African partners, NOV is creating jobs, enhancing skills and empowering communities.

“Now more than ever, Africa requires innovative solutions to enhance operational efficiency while reducing emissions across oil and gas projects. Companies such as NOV provide the technology and expertise to deliver these goals, and as such, play a prominent role in the industry. Looking ahead, as African countries look to scale-up operations and reduce their climate footprint, NOV’s solutions will continue supporting clients safely produce energy while minimizing environmental impact,” states Verner Ayukegba, Senior Vice President, African Energy Chamber.