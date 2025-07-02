The Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave received the outgoing Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr Gunnar Andrea Holm at Maison Quéau de Quinssy on Tuesday 01st July 2025.

Principal Secretary Fock Tave thanked Ambassador Holm for the work done during his tour of duty, noting that the bilateral cooperation between Seychelles and the Kingdom of Norway has strengthened, namely in the fields of capacity building, climate change and maritime security through EUNAVFOR Operation ATALANTA and the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

They touched on the issue of drug trafficking, whereby Norway is working alongside the UNODC on an information sharing mechanism with the Seychelles to help tackle this scourge.

Plastic pollution was another issue addressed, with Norway being the co-chair of the High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution.

Climate change, tourism and current international and regional issues were among the other topics broached by PS Fock Tave and Ambassador Holm during his farewell call.