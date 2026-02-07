‘It is shocking that famine is spreading to new areas in Darfur, affecting children and their families. Many of those affected are internally displaced persons, who have fled fighting and massacres multiple times in recent years. They are exhausted, malnourished and in urgent need of food, health care and other life-saving aid. Sudan is the world's largest humanitarian disaster and the country with the highest number of people starving.’

‘This famine is man-made, triggered by a combination of war and lack of humanitarian access. The famine has lasted for more than a year and a half, while humanitarian organisations are denied full access to the famine-stricken areas. Several of the hardest-hit cities have been under siege, preventing people from fleeing and necessary supplies from getting in. Starvation of civilians is used as a method of warfare and is hitting the civilian population very hard. This is completely unacceptable and a violation of international humanitarian law.’

‘Norway demands unfettered and safe access for all humanitarian aid workers and freedom of movement for the civilian population. The parties are obliged to protect civilians and facilitate the delivery of aid. Norway urges the international community to put pressure on the parties to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches the famine-stricken areas and that people who wish to leave these areas are allowed to do so. The civilian population in Sudan deserves peace and security. Norway urges the parties to lay down their arms and meet at the negotiating table.’