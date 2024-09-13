Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland


The President of the Republic appointed

  • Ambassador Anne Vasara, Head of Mission at Finland's Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, to serve as non-resident Ambassador to Brunei,

  • Ambassador Janne Heiskanen, Head of Mission at Finland's Embassy in Astana, to serve as non-resident Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan,

  • Ambassador Titta Maja-Luoto, Head of Mission at Finland's Embassy in Lisbon, to serve as non-resident Ambassador to Cape Verde, and

  • Ambassador Pekka Metso, Head of Mission at Finland's Embassy in Pretoria, to serve as non-resident Ambassador to Lesotho and Botswana.

