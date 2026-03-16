Nigus International Investment Limited (www.Nigusng.com) and Elmirate Investment LLC (www.Elmirate.ae) (Elmirate Capital) have signed a strategic memorandum of understanding to develop a next-generation defense technology, satellite systems and advanced manufacturing platform in Nigeria, backed by a planned investment of up to $200 million.

“Africa is entering a pivotal phase in its development, where technological capability will increasingly define economic strength and national security,” said HRH Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, Executive Chairman of Nigus International Investment Limited. “Through this partnership we are working to build a platform in Nigeria that supports innovation, advanced manufacturing and meaningful technology transfer. Our objective is to create a sustainable industrial base capable of serving national priorities while contributing to the wider security needs of the region.”

“We are proud to partner with Nigus International on an initiative that aligns with Nigeria’s ambition to become a leading technology and aerospace hub,” told Pankajj Ghode, Managing Director of Elmirate Capital. “Our planned commitment of up to $200 million reflects strong confidence in Nigeria’s economic potential. By connecting our global network of defense, cybersecurity, aerospace and advanced technology partners with local expertise, we aim to support the development of a resilient ecosystem that drives industrial growth and strengthens regional stability.”

Nigeria moves toward sovereign defense capabilities

The collaboration will be implemented through a newly established Special Purpose Vehicle, Nigus Tactical Systems Ltd, which will serve as the central platform for investment, technology integration and operational development. The initiative is designed to support Nigeria’s ambitions to strengthen domestic defense production, build advanced technology capacity and reduce reliance on imported security infrastructure.

The partnership will operate within Nigeria’s regulatory framework under the Defense Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and in alignment with the provisions of the DICON Act 2023. By combining international technology partnerships with local leadership, the project seeks to accelerate the development of high-value industrial capabilities while supporting national security objectives and economic growth.

Building an integrated defense and space ecosystem

The planned platform will focus on building advanced manufacturing capabilities that can support multiple layers of modern security infrastructure. Central to the initiative is the development of Class C local defense manufacturing platforms that enable Nigeria to produce essential systems domestically while strengthening industrial self-reliance.

The project will also explore the development of tactical and ISR drones as well as tactical unmanned aerial systems designed to enhance situational awareness and operational readiness. Complementing these capabilities will be advanced counter-terror surveillance and intelligence systems that integrate modern data analysis and monitoring technologies.

Manufacturing activities are expected to include ammunition and munitions production, alongside the development of armored vehicles and protected mobility systems designed for modern operational environments. These capabilities will be supported by advanced surveillance technologies and integrated intelligence platforms that can enhance border security and national defense operations.

Positioning Nigeria as a regional technology hub

Beyond traditional defense manufacturing, the partnership intends to expand into cyber defense and digital security infrastructure. This includes the development of military cyber defense platforms and cyber ranges that can support training, testing and resilience against emerging digital threats.

Satellite technologies and space-based intelligence systems are also expected to form a key component of the initiative. Planned capabilities include earth observation technologies, communications infrastructure and secure satellite networks that could support both defense operations and civilian applications.

By integrating geospatial intelligence, satellite data and modern surveillance capabilities, the project aims to contribute to the creation of a comprehensive space-defense ecosystem in Nigeria.

Contact:

Tracy Ezeji

info@nigusuae.com

Nimish Jadhav

nimish@elmirate.ae



About Nigus International Investment Limited:

Nigus International Investment Limited is a global investment and strategic development firm focused on infrastructure, energy, defense and emerging technologies. It works with governments, institutional partners and private sector stakeholders to develop large-scale projects that support economic growth, technology transfer and industrial development across multiple regions.



About Elmirate Investment LLC:

Elmirate Capital is a global investment and advisory firm headquartered in the UAE, specializing in defense, aerospace, cybersecurity, advanced technology and strategic industrial investments. It works with international partners to develop technology-driven projects that strengthen national capabilities and support sustainable industrial growth. Information sourced from company materials and public corporate descriptions.