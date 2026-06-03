Nigeria’s data center expansion is increasingly being framed as a technology story. But at its core, it is a demographics story. Africa’s largest economy is already home to more than 240 million people, and U.N. projections indicate the country could surpass 400 million by 2050, making it the world’s third most populous nation after India and China.

What makes that trajectory especially significant for investors is not just population size, but the age and digital profile of that population. Nigeria remains one of the youngest countries globally, with a median age of around 18, while internet penetration has surpassed 50%, creating a rapidly expanding base of mobile-first consumers entering the digital economy each year.

This dynamic is fundamentally reshaping the long-term case for digital infrastructure investment. Investors are positioning for what Nigeria could become over the next two decades: one of the world’s largest digital populations, with rising demand for cloud computing, AI-enabled services, fintech platforms, streaming content, enterprise software and sovereign data storage.

This shift is already shaping how the industry is thinking about digital infrastructure across the continent. At African Energy Week 2026 – the continent’s premier energy event – the introduction of an AI and Data Center track - Renegade Intel - reflects growing recognition that data infrastructure is becoming as critical as energy infrastructure to Africa’s economic future. In markets like Nigeria, where population growth is rapidly translating into digital demand, that intersection is now central to long-term investment planning.

Nigeria’s data center market, valued at roughly $288 million in 2025, is projected to surpass $1 billion by 2031, with operators rapidly expanding colocation and cloud capacity in Lagos and other urban hubs. Major players including Equinix, MTN, Rack Center and Open Access Data Centers are scaling infrastructure to capture what they see as long-term structural growth rather than a short-term market cycle.

In 2025, MTN announced a more than $240 million investment into a new Lagos data facility designed to support AI and cloud demand, underscoring how operators are preparing for far larger digital workloads in the years ahead. Recent reports suggest nearly $1 billion in broader data center investments flowing into Nigeria as companies race to expand cloud and AI infrastructure capacity.

Much of that optimism rests on the belief that Nigeria’s digital consumption curve is still in its early stages. Fintech adoption continues to accelerate across the country, streaming platforms are expanding local content distribution, and enterprise cloud migration remains relatively underpenetrated compared to more mature markets. At the same time, artificial intelligence is expected to dramatically increase computing and storage requirements globally, creating additional incentives to localize infrastructure closer to end users.

For Nigeria, data localization and sovereign storage are becoming increasingly strategic as governments and businesses seek greater control over where critical information is processed and stored. Building data centers locally is now seen as essential for data control, security and long-term economic growth.

Still, the opportunity comes with its challenges. Reliable electricity supply remains one of the biggest constraints on large-scale data center expansion in Nigeria, where operators often rely heavily on backup generation and hybrid power systems. Connectivity improvements, regulatory clarity and long-term energy availability will all play a critical role in determining how quickly infrastructure deployment can scale.

“Data centers are becoming critical infrastructure for Africa’s economic future, but none of this growth happens without energy,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “Countries like Nigeria are seeing rising demand because of demographics, connectivity and digital adoption, but investors also need confidence that long-term power supply can support that expansion.”

Nigeria’s population growth alone does not guarantee digital infrastructure success. But when combined with rising internet penetration, fintech adoption, cloud usage and AI-driven computing demand, it creates a scale opportunity few emerging markets can match. Investors are looking beyond today’s market to the scale Nigeria’s digital economy could reach.