Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, will take the stage at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum in Paris this May, offering insights into Nigeria’s strategy to leverage its natural gas resources for long-term development. As a key decision-maker shaping Nigeria’s gas policies, Minister Ekpo’s participation will provide valuable perspectives on the country’s current gas-focused investment opportunities, relevant regulatory reforms and role within Nigeria’s energy mix.

Nigeria remains one of Africa’s most attractive energy investment destinations and is targeting $10 billion in deepwater gas exploration investments through tax incentives and new policy measures. The country is prioritizing gas as a transition fuel, with major developments underway to expand both domestic and export infrastructure, alongside plans to auction undeveloped oil and gas blocks to accelerate exploration and production. TotalEnergies’ $500 million Ubeta onshore field development is set to begin production in 2027, supplying gas to the Nigeria LNG plant. The company is also planning to sanction the $750 million Ima dry gas project this year to further boost LNG supplies. Other recent milestones include Shell’s sale of its Nigerian onshore subsidiary, signaling a shift toward greater local participation in the sector.

Nigeria is also advancing several major pipeline projects to expand its gas sector and strengthen regional energy security and export capacity. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company is undertaking a $1.2 billion rehabilitation of the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) gas pipeline to enhance gas supply for power generation and industrial use. Last month, Nigeria, along with the governments of Algeria and Niger, signed agreements to accelerate the implementation of the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline project, which aims to transport Nigerian gas through Niger and Algeria to Europe. Agreements for the construction of the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline, which would connect West African markets to European demand by running along the Atlantic coast through several countries, are also expected to be signed in 2025.

As Nigeria places renewed focus on monetizing its more than 200 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, Minister Ekpo’s participation at IAE 2025 comes at a pivotal moment for the country’s gas industry. His participation will offer critical insights into Nigeria’s investment climate, ongoing infrastructure projects and how global stakeholders can engage with local ministries, regulators and the evolving gas market to advance the energy transition while securing energy supplies.