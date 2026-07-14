Nigeria's largest indigenous oil and gas operators have joined the African Energy Week (AEW) Conference and Exhibition, taking place in Cape Town from October 12-16, 2026, to strengthen regional collaboration and advance Africa’s next wave of upstream projects. Speakers include the companies at the center of a structural shift in Nigeria's upstream sector, where local operators have acquired more than $6 billion in assets divested by international majors and now account for approximately 60% of the country's crude production.

Oando PLC Group Chief Executive Wale Tinubu will attend alongside Dr. Alex Irune, Executive Director of Oando PLC and Managing Director of Oando Energy Resources. Oando completed its acquisition of Eni's former NAOC onshore assets in a deal valued at approximately $800 million, adding acreage across the Niger Delta and establishing Oando as one of the largest indigenous operators in Nigeria by production volume.

Seplat Energy, Nigeria's largest independent producer, will be represented by incoming CEO Engr. Effiong Okon, who takes over from Roger Brown on August 1, 2026. Seplat's 2030 strategy targets 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and more than one billion standard cubic feet per day of domestic gas production following its acquisition of ExxonMobil's Nigerian subsidiary.

The ANOH gas processing plant, which Okon helped deliver as Managing Director, achieved first gas in January 2026. Okechukwu Mba, Director of Gas and New Energy, will also participate, contributing to discussions on gas commercialization and the country's energy transition strategy.

Aradel Holdings, the largest oil and gas company listed on the Nigerian Exchange, will be represented by Adegbite Falade, MD and CEO. Aradel reported revenue of approximately N697.3 billion and 55% profit growth year-on-year for 2025, driven by increased crude and gas production across an expanding asset base. The company raised crude output to 14,100 barrels per day and achieved its highest-ever gas production rate of approximately 83.8 million standard cubic feet per day during the year.

Aradel is also a shareholder in Renaissance Africa Energy, the consortium that completed its $2.4 billion acquisition of Shell's onshore Nigerian operations. The company operates a fully integrated upstream-to-downstream model at its flagship Ogbele field in Rivers State, combining production, gas processing and refining.

Heirs Energies MD and CEO Osayande Igiehon will attend the conference as the company continues to expand its upstream position and financing capacity. A recent flagship agreement included Heirs Energies' $750 million dual-tranche reserve-based lending facility - arranged by the African Export-Import Bank. The company operates OML 17 in the Niger Delta, supplying gas that powers more than 350 MW of electricity, and its parent company Heirs Holdings holds a 20.07% stake in Seplat Energy following a $500 million investment.

Shoreline Energy International Group Managing Director and CEO Kola Karim will also join the conference. The company specialized in power, infrastructure, engineering and energy investments, with operations including OML 30 in the Niger Delta. The project has eight producing flow stations and five gas lift compression stations.

Collectively, these operators represent the companies that have reshaped Nigeria's upstream ownership structure and are now working to scale production, integrate acquired assets and deploy capital into the infrastructure required to sustain long-term growth.

“Nigeria's indigenous operators have acquired billions of dollars in assets and are now running them, financing them and expanding them. Their presence at AEW in force demonstrates that this is not a transition in name only but a fundamental shift in how Africa's largest oil producer operates,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

AEW 2026 will convene the Nigerian delegation alongside heads of state, international operators and investors at the Cape Town International Convention Center from October 12-16.