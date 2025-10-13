Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Yusuf Maitama Tuggar met on Sunday with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nigeria Dr. Ali bin Ghanem Al Hajri, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

