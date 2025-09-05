GITEX NIGERIA Startup Festival cast a unique global spotlight on the profound influence of emerging entrepreneurs across Nigeria&Africa

Supernova Challenge finals also headlined the third&final day of GITEX NIGERIA 2025 – Curacel claimed $10,000 first prize

The inaugural GITEX NIGERIA (www.GITEXNIGERIA.ng) concluded in a tremendous fashion this Thursday in Lagos, as West Africa’s largest tech, AI, and startup show cast a spotlight on the influence of emerging local and regional entrepreneurs.

Held under the patronage of H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, GITEX NIGERIA took place across Abuja and Lagos from 1-4 September. Supported by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the event was endorsed by Lagos State Government and organised by KAOUN International, global producer of GITEX events.

Taking place in Nigeria’s commercial and innovation capital, the GITEX NIGERIA Startup Festival showcased the strength and depth of an ecosystem through which talent development pathways and digital infrastructure projects are accelerating Nigeria’s US$1 trillion economy ambition.

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, H.E. Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, hailed its immediate impact at the national level, declaring: “GITEX NIGERIA sends an inspirational message to every Nigerian: that many positive things are transpiring across our country and opportunities are here. For every attendee at the GITEX NIGERIA Startup Festival, this has been immediately apparent. We see many young citizens and entrepreneurs, with enormous innovative minds, making a real difference – generating interest, raising capital, and overcoming challenges by bringing their ideas to life and delivering tangible impact. Such outcomes are crucial because they show that, as the world evolves, so too does Nigeria – as a nation of leaders, innovators, and architects of digital future we envisage.”

Central to Nigeria – and Africa’s – digital sovereignty is upskilling and expanding grassroots talent and organisations. As the largest regional showcase of its kind and a convergence point for local and international stakeholders embracing digital transformation, the GITEX NIGERIA Startup Festival was perfectly timed to support this mandate.

Over 650 startups from 27+ countries and 29 different industries participated with a shared vision of co-creating tech architecture across multiple sectors undergoing continent-wide digitisation. Its strategic programme included Nigeria’s most globally diverse investor programme, innovation hub showcases, and curated meetings between startups, investors, corporates, governments, industry leaders, and prospective partners.

Speaking after the recent announcement of funding 75 new research projects for startups, researchers, corporates and Nigerian diaspora for digital innovation, the Hon. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria said: “The opportunity and responsibility lies with all of us to build a resilient, innovative, and globally connected ecosystem, one that ensures that Nigeria not only keeps pace with the digital future but also shapes it. To all enterprises, corporates, startups, academia, and partners, we offer a transparent and accelerated path to collaboration, investment, and cooperation with Nigeria. Let us accelerate the development of the digital economy not only for Nigeria, but for Africa and the world.”

Supporting the multi-sector disruption ranging from education and agriculture through manufacturing and energy, startup participation was bolstered by hundreds of organisations brought by local engagement and international innovation hub partnerships.

Within Nigeria, NITDA, Lagos State, FATE Foundation, Co-creation Hub Africa (CcHUB), and Orange Corners were among the partners, while internationally, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), American Business Council (ABC) contributed.

Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director General/CEO, NITDA, said: “Across Africa and around the globe, future-oriented partnerships are the lifeblood of thriving startup ecosystems and digital economies. By uniting ambitious organisations from instrumental sectors in the emerging digital economy, we demonstrate how collaboration fuels innovation, accelerates transformation, and empowers Nigerians and Africans to shape their digital future.”

Universally recognised as the world’s leading pitch competition for early-stage companies and emerging entrepreneurs, the Supernova Challenge made its regional debut at West Africa’s largest tech, AI, and startup show – culminating in action-packed Thursday final.

Across two days in Nigeria’s innovation capital, the continent’s brightest and boldest disruptors joined Nigeria’s most visionary startups in competing for a US$22,000 total prize pool across six categories – showcasing game-changing solutions transforming agritech, cybersecurity, edtech, e-commerce, healthtech, telecom, and more.

Following the semi-finals 24 hours prior, the remaining contestants battled it out for valuable cash prizes and unprecedented visibility as regional and international investors watched on.

Abdul-Jabbar Momoh, VP, from Nigerian startup Curacel – revolutionising health insurance with AI-driven solutions – emerged as the most outstanding finalist among the expert judging panel, and was awarded the US$10,000 first prize for its AI-driven health insurance solution.

Reflecting on the at GITEX NIGERIA, Momoh said: “Placing first at the GITEX NIGERIA Supernova Challenge gives us more visibility and fuel our expansion across Europe, Middle East and Africa, as well as North America. Most importantly we are going to keep on impacting lives in Africa and around the world by deploying solutions to move health insurance distribution.”

The winners across each Supernova Challenge category were as follows:

Overall Supernova Champion (US$10,000): Curacel

AI category (US$2,000): Build Africa

Digital Finance category (US$2,000): InCash

Creative Economy&Martech (US$2,000): Hadiya

Agritech&Energy (US$2,000): Acecore

Mobility&Smart Cities (US$2,000): Kara

Disruptor Award (US$2,000): HiPrep

