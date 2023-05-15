High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria

On 13th May 2023, Tanzania High Commission received Hon. Lucy Kabyemera, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Mrs. Kabyemera and her delegation visited Nigeria to attend 42nd Shelter Afrique Annual General meeting held from 8th to 12th May 2023.

