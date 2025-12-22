Nigeria’s efforts to interrupt circulating variant type 2 poliovirus (cVPV2) by 2026 gained renewed momentum as the World Health Organization (WHO) Polio Eradication Programme (PEP) held its annual strategic retreat. The two day meeting brought together WHO zonal and state coordinators to review progress, identify operational gaps, and refine strategies to better support government-led eradication efforts in the year ahead.

The retreat reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to aligning its work with the National Polio Emergency Action Plan (NPEAP) and the priorities of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), which leads Nigeria’s polio eradication programme.

Strengthening Alignment with National Priorities

Opening the meeting, WHO Deputy Representative Dr. Alex Chimbaru representing the WR emphasised the importance of ensuring that WHO’s technical support remains fully aligned with national frameworks.

“Our role is to reinforce the government’s leadership under the renewed hope agenda, provide technical guidance, evidence, and operational support where it is most needed,” he said. “Every adjustment we make must help close the remaining immunity gaps and strengthen the systems that protect children.”

Addressing the participants at the retreat, Dr. Muyi Aina, Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), reaffirmed the federal government's resolve to the fight against polio. “The government remains steadfast in its commitment to reaching every child with life-saving vaccines,” Dr. Aina noted. “The technical expertise provided by WHO continues to be an essential pillar in achieving our shared goal of a polio-free Nigeria.”

Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) partners also reaffirmed their continued support for Nigeria’s eradication efforts.

Why cVPV2 Persists — and Why 2026 is Critical

Despite significant progress, cVPV2 continues to circulate in areas with low immunity driven by insecurity, population movement, and missed children during campaigns. Interrupting the virus by 2026 is essential to protect Nigeria’s certification as free of wild poliovirus and to prevent further outbreaks.

Results and Achievements: A Foundation for 2026

By week 50 of 2025, Nigeria recorded a 35% decrease in cVPV2c detections compared to the same period in 2024.

Additional improvements included

• 15% reduction in non-compliance to polio vaccination, reflecting stronger community engagement

• Lot Quality Assurance Sampling (LQAS) performance, which rising from 85% to 95% indicating improved campaign quality

• 94% of surveyed LGAs achieved ≥90% polio vaccination coverage during the November SNIPDs

• 25% increase in settlement coverage between April and November

• 10% improvement in national vaccination coverage

• 86% of international border settlements reached, verified through geo evidence

• 96% of previously missed children reached through two rounds of In Between Round Activities (IBRA)

• 79% reduction in “zero contact” settlements across 20 northern states

Zero contact settlements are communities where vaccination teams previously could not reach any households.

Lessons from the Frontlines

WHO state teams shared practical innovations that will guide 2026 planning:

• In Yobe, targeted surveillance modules helped detect isolated virus detections that signal gaps in surveillance.

• In Kano, precision mapping enabled teams to reach previously inaccessible settlements.

In Katsina and Sokoto, the “Directly Observed Outside House to House” strategy helped reduce hesitancy and improve coverage in both stable and security affected areas.

Voices of Participants.

Participants at the retreat expressed satisfaction with the shift toward results-based management, noting that the focus on tangible outcomes has reinvigorated the team.

Dr. Chukwumuanya Igboekwe, Zonal Coordinator for the Southeast, highlighted the transformative nature of the session: “This retreat has helped us sharpen our priorities and align more closely with national expectations. The stage is now set to stop the poliovirus in 2026.” Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Oluwatoyin Joke, State Coordinator for Osun state, affirmed the team's commitment to the new roadmap, stating, “We are committed to implementing strategies that reflect the realities of our communities”

A Roadmap for the "100-Day Milestones"

The retreat identified five core strategic pillars to guide WHO’s support to government efforts

• Government-Led Collaboration: Reinforcing government -level ownership under NPHCDA leadership.

• Operational Precision: Identifying concrete actions to ensure vaccination teams reach every child, regardless of location.

• Enhanced Accountability: Strengthening WHO’s internal oversight to address sensitivity gaps within the national polio surveillance system.

• Resource Optimization: Mapping clear pathways to achieve "WHO 100-day milestones" within current budgetary limits and aligning activities with available funding from government and partners, including GPEI donors.

• Localized Action: Developing state and zonal-specific priority plans tailored to unique regional challenges.

Turning the Tide in 2026

As Nigeria moves toward the 2026 target, the message is clear: ending cVDPV2 transmission is achievable through strong government leadership, community engagement, and coordinated partner support.

The retreat concluded with a formal commitment from Zonal and State Coordinators to implement result-based strategies and hold teams accountable for field performance.

In his closing remarks, PEP Cluster Lead Dr. Kofi Boateng proposed two pivotal strategies to reinforce

WHO’s leadership in surveillance and campaign execution. First, he called for the establishment of a technical hub dedicated to advanced data and risk analysis. Second, he emphasized a renewed focus on campaign delivery, prioritizing excellence in quality planning, implementation, and rigorous monitoring.

Dr. Boateng emphasised the importance of data-driven action.

“Our focus is on supporting the government to deliver high-quality campaigns and strengthen surveillance. The progress we’ve seen shows what is possible when everyone plays their part.”

The retreat also acknowledged the essential contributions of GPEI donors, whose support continues to drive Nigeria’s polio eradication efforts.