Nigeria has launched the Early-Stage Mineral Exploration and Research Grant Endowment Program (EMERGE), a new initiative aimed at accelerating early-stage mineral exploration, strengthening geological research and advancing local value addition. The program arrives at a critical time for the country, providing the advanced geoscientific research and structured funding necessary to de-risk the sector and unlock Nigeria's $750 billion worth of untapped mineral deposits.

Under broader efforts to diversify its economy beyond oil, Nigeria has outlined plans to expand mineral exploration and production. The country has identified 44 strategic mineral deposits and is seeking developers with the requisite capital and technological expertise to invest. The government has also sought to increase mining’s contribution to GDP to 10% in 2026. However, unlocking these opportunities will require stronger geological data, greater technical capacity and increased investment in early-stage exploration.

The introduction of the EMERGE initiative aims to address these gaps. The program is centered around three areas of focus: science-backed exploration, critical minerals development and research and development.

The exploration stream targets early-stage geological insights to generate reliable mineral data, the critical minerals stream targets minerals required for the energy transition while the research and development stream integrates science and innovation across the value chain. Driven by the Solid Minerals Development Fund, the program is designed to position Nigeria as a major player in the global minerals value chain.

The program also builds on a rising wave of international partnerships aimed at modernizing Nigeria's exploration infrastructure through digitization and enhanced capacity building. Nigeria and Turkey formalized a partnership agreement in May 2026, aimed at strengthening cooperation in mining technology, exploration and investment.

Nigeria has also entered geological mapping and exploration cooperation agreements with South Sudan and South Africa, aimed at advancing geological and technical expertise while facilitating greater investment flows across the exploration sector.

Recent mineral ambitions are being backed by global finance. In March 2026, Nigeria secured $1.3 billion from the Africa Finance Corporation to fund its mineral exploration programs as well as the construction of an alumina refinery, advancing its national mineral production and domestic beneficiation strategy.

A late 2025 allocation of over $600 million for geoscientific exploration and nationwide mapping highlights Nigeria’s commitment to de-risk the sector through access to modern geological data and accelerated exploration activities.

As technical innovation becomes increasingly critical to streamlining operations across Nigeria’s mining value chain, this year’s African Mining Week (AMW) 2026, scheduled for October 14–16 - will bring together global upstream players, financiers and Nigerian authorities to explore the future of exploration and investment opportunities across the sector. The event will host panel discussions and exclusive networking sessions, highlighting lucrative investment and partnership opportunities within Nigeria’s mineral exploration and value-addition space.