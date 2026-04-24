High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On 22nd of April, 2026 the Tanzania delegation also engaged the Department of Facility Maintenance and Management of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Abuja, Nigeria, where the Overseeing Director and representatives from multiple divisions shared best practices in public asset maintenance, lifecycle management, and coordinated service delivery.

This meeting offered actionable insights in line with TBA’s mandate, enhancing collaboration and knowledge exchange between Tanzania and Nigeria.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria.