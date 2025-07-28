The EU-Nigeria partnership was again in focus on July 24 2025, as Amb. Gautier Mignot addressed the faculty, alumni and students of the Lagos Business School (LBS), Nigeria’s premier incubating ground for policy and business leaders, nested inside the elite Pan Atlantic University, Lagos.

The fireside chat themed “The EU as a Trusted Partner for Nigeria and the World” was part of a lecture series that had previously taken the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS to universities in Abuja, Keffi, Lagos, Kano and Sokoto, and still counting.

Amb Mignot spoke of a complex world where shared concerns are driving fears as many people grapple with challenges of security, poverty, even hunger. According to him, the world needs to perform a triple transition: green, digital and inclusive, a transition already being championed by the EU.

As globalisation makes problems transboundary, collective global solutions also become necessary. “While each nation bears its own responsibility and should not rely on others to fix its problems, cooperation is needed more than ever,” he said.

Noting that the EU serves as model for collective response to shared problems. The EU network of partnerships across the world aims to extend to the world the same recipe for success. “We think this is in our best interest too: cooperation, equal rules for all, respect for other nations’ rights and legitimate interests, respect of rights individuals and shared prosperity with strong innovation capacities,” Amb. Mignot stated.

He underlined the EU’s role as a reliable partner for Africa, with significant investments in climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and education. He hailed the EU-Nigeria partnership rooted in transparency and mutual respect. “Your progress is our progress,” he said.

Dean of LBS, Prof. Olayinka David-West, said the theme of the lecture was not only timely but also deeply resonant in a world increasingly defined by interconnected challenges that require collective solution.

“At Lagos Business School, we see ourselves as a convening space where ideas, policy, and leadership converge to drive sustainable development. The European Union’s commitment to inclusive growth, education, and innovation resonates strongly with our vision to develop responsible leaders to inspire Africa’s growth,” she said.