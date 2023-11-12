The minister of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua, Denis Moncada Colindres, will pay an official visit to Algeria on Sunday and Monday, at the invitation of the minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf.

The visit, part of the strengthening of traditional relations of friendship and solidarity between Algeria and Nicaragua, will be an opportunity to examine ways to give a fresh impetus to the bilateral ties in various fields of cooperation and exchange, at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

The two sides will also discuss regional and international topical issues of common interest.

Algeria and Nicaragua established diplomatic relations in September 1981 and share a number of values and ideals governing their foreign policies, such as the respect of international law, the attachment to the principles of the UN Charter, the respect of national sovereignty and support to just causes, like the struggles of the peoples of Palestine and Western Sahara for their freedom and self-determination.