Newly deployed military staff officers serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have concluded a five-day mandatory induction training to familiarise themselves with the peace-support operations and mandate.

At the opening ceremony on Monday, the Acting ATMIS Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Marius Ngendabanka, said the training was important to integrating the officers, given their critical roles in supporting the Mission’s military operations.

“I urge you to embrace the values of professionalism, teamwork, and integrity. Remember, your role is not just about performing tasks, but also upholding the highest discipline standards,” said Maj. Gen. Ngendabanka.

“ATMIS is a multi-dimensional mission with complex operations in a dynamic environment, and therefore your expertise and judgment will be key to supporting our operations,” he added.

At the closing ceremony on Friday, ATMIS Deputy Force Commander in Charge of Support and Logistics, Maj. Gen. Peter Kimani Muteti, was optimistic that the training had provided the officers with the requisite knowledge and skills to effectively understand the Mission and their responsibilities in advancing the Mission’s mandate.

“It is important to ensure that the mandate of ATMIS and the follow-on mission are carried forward with the ultimate goal of ensuring peace and stability in Somalia and the Horn of Africa region,” said Maj. Gen. Muteti.

“I believe you have the knowledge and the tools on your side and that as you deploy, you are now ready to contribute to the mandate,” he explained.

The officers acknowledged the importance of the training in effectively discharging their duties.

“The training provided detailed knowledge, which will go a long way toward helping us work effectively and we are grateful for it,” said Col. Dismas Hakizimana, ATMIS Burundi contingent Deputy Commander, who spoke on behalf of the participants.

Topics covered in the induction included the ATMIS mandate and structure, Standard Operating Procedures, including the Rules of Engagement, the Law of Armed Conflict and Child Protection, civil-military cooperation, conduct and discipline of staff officers and prevention of sexual abuse and exploitation.

Participants were also taken through civilian casualty tracking and reporting, Somali culture and religion, information and communication technology (ICT) security and explosive hazard awareness.

ATMIS military staff officers provide expert advice to the Force Headquarters in their respective fields of specialization, including intelligence, logistics, planning, operations and coordination.

The mandatory induction training is designed to equip the officers with the necessary skills and knowledge to discharge their duties and acquaint them with the Mission’s standard operating procedures (SOPs). It ensures the officers understand the work environment, expected challenges and mitigation measures.