The new Permanent Representative of Tanzania to the United Nations (Vienna), Naimi Aziz, presented her credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

During her career, Ms. Aziz has served in various capacities, among them:

Director, Africa Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation (2020-2023); Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union and the UN Economic Commission for Africa and non-resident Ambassador to Djbouti and Yemen (2013-2020); Director, Department of Regional Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (2012-2013); Assistant Director, Asia and Australasia Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (2010-2012); Personal Assistant to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry (2007-2010); Assistant Director, Middle East Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (2006-2007); and First Secretary later First Counselor, Embassy in Belgium, Mission to the European Union, also serving the Netherlands and Luxembourg, responsible for African Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Affairs (2000-2006).

Ms. Aziz holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University, India and a Masters of Arts degree in foreign affairs and trade from Monash University, Melbourne, Australia.