The UN Development Capital Fund and the Global Coral Reef Fund sign two new financing agreements; funds aim to reduce wastewater pollution and promote sustainable fisheries, strengthening livelihoods.

The United Nations Development Capital Fund (UNCDF), through the Global Coral Reef Fund (Gfcr), announced two new financing agreements to expand coral reef-friendly businesses in Kenya.

Signed in Nairobi, the initiatives support circular economy solutions and sustainable fishing practices, with the aim of reducing pressures on marine ecosystems and strengthening coastal economies.

Reduce pollution and protect reefs.

The funding supports Sanivation and Kumbatia, two Kenyan companies working to reduce pollution from waste and promote sustainable fishing.

Both companies already operate in the country and are expected to expand their solutions to new coastal areas, increasing the benefits for marine ecosystems and local communities.

According to Pierre Bardoux, Director of the Gfcr at UNCDF, an investment of up to US$250,000, with conditions based on performance and impact, will allow for enhanced training.

Other areas covered include quality systems, cold chains, and traceability mechanisms, including the planned implementation of monitoring systems for artisanal vessels.

Circular economy in wastewater treatment.

A $540,000 investment from Gfcr–UNCDF will allow Sanivation to expand its operations as an innovative waste-to-energy conversion company.

The agreement will bring the company's model to the Malindi National Marine Park, where wastewater that would otherwise be discharged...

In sensitive ecosystems, they will be treated and transformed into clean energy briquettes for industrial use.

The expansion of the model aims to reduce the load of nutrients and pathogens in coastal waters, create local jobs, and boost the circular economy in Kenya.

Promoting sustainable fisheries and coastal incomes.

A second investment from Gfcr–Uncdf will support Kumbatia Seafood in replicating and expanding its model in Lamu to the reef-rich coastal region of Kwale.

The initiative seeks to shift fishing efforts away from destructive, reef-dependent practices towards offshore pelagic fishing, using selective and reef-safe methods.

The company trains fishermen in sustainable practices, promotes the use of selective equipment, and establishes links with higher-value markets for responsibly sourced seafood.

The funding aims to strengthen training, quality, cold chains, and traceability, linking access to premium markets to verified practices that are compatible with reef protection.

Financing coastal economies

With UNCDF as a catalyst partner, the GFCR's Miamba Yetu program demonstrates how innovative financing can align sustainable economic development with the protection of coral reefs, climate resilience, and the well-being of coastal communities.

The Global Coral Reef Fund is led by UNCDF, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The initiative mobilizes public and private capital for the protection and effective management of coral reefs in 22 countries.