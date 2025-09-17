FSC (https://FSC.org) is pleased to announce the official release of the new FSC Interim Forest Stewardship Standard (IFSS) for Zambia. This standard applies to all categories of management units and includes provisions for Small or Low Intensity Managed Forests (SLIMFs) as well as the certification of Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFPs).

Zambian Forests at a glance

In Zambia, forests and related resources are essential for the livelihoods of rural communities. The forest sector contributes 5 – 6% to the country's GDP and provides formal and informal employment for around 1.1 million people. The government of Zambia aims to manage and enhance forest products and services to mitigate climate change, promote income generation, reduce poverty, create jobs, and protect biodiversity. Zambia has also committed to restoring 2 million hectares of its forests via the African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative (afr100) (https://afr100.org/).

Zambian forests play a crucial role in various parts of society, with each group valuing them in different ways. Local communities depend on forests as open resources, using them daily for fuelwood, building materials, food, and to protect soil, water, and farmland. The government considers forests as national assets, managing them to provide timber and generate public income. Meanwhile, industrial entrepreneurs see forests mainly as sources of raw materials for commercial profit. The new IFSS for Zambia contributes to the fulfillment of currently lacking tools, that are necessary to harness the value of forest ecosystem services effectively from the Zambian forests.

Crafting a turning point in sustainable forestry

The new IFSS for Zambia, which incorporates FSC’s latest Principles and Criteria for effective forest management, will take effect on 15 December 2025. This standard represents a significant advancement in FSC's commitment to promoting sustainable forestry practices in Zambia. It aligns directly with the Zambia Wildlife Act of 2015, as well as the Zambia National Forestry Policy of 2014 and the National REDD+ Strategy (https://apo-opa.co/4n9A7MH). These policies are crucial for implementing the country's contributions to climate change and ensuring that forests are managed sustainably, delivering a range of economic, social, and environmental benefits to all stakeholders.

The development of this standard took place between 2022 and 2025 and involved two 60-day stakeholder consultation periods and two online consultation meetings. It gained approval on 1 August 2025. With this Interim Forest Stewardship Standard as a practical tool, FSC certification offers a credible, rigorous, and globally respected pathway toward sustainable forest management in Zambia.

The official (English) of the IFSS for Zambia can be downloaded in the FSC Document Centre (https://apo-opa.co/3K3Dg1U).

