Her Excellency Mrs. Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, the newly appointed High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana to Seychelles, officially presented her letter of credence to President Wavel Ramkalawan during an accreditation ceremony held this morning at State House. Mrs. Ashietey-Odunton succeeds H.E. Mr. Charles Asuako Owiredu in the role.

President Ramkalawan warmly welcomed H.E. Ashietey-Odunton to Seychelles and congratulated her on her new appointment. In his remarks, he emphasized the strong historical ties between the two nations and expressed a keen interest in further strengthening diplomatic relations.

During their discussions, both leaders explored various areas of bilateral cooperation, including fisheries, youth exchanges, culture, and education. They reaffirmed the robust relationship that already exists between Ghana and Seychelles and identified new avenues for collaboration.

H.E. Ashietey-Odunton will be based in Pretoria, South Africa.

The ceremony was also attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivienne Fock-Tave, Director General of the Bilateral Affairs Division, Ms. Lindy Ernesta, Director Bilateral Affairs, Ms. Wendy Isnard, and Third Secretary of the Bilateral Affairs Division, Mr. Davis Mathiot.