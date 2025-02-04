His Excellency Mlondi Solomon Dlamini, High Commissioner-designate of the Kingdom of Eswatini to the Republic of Seychelles, officially presented his credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan during a ceremony at State House this morning.

President Ramkalawan extended a warm welcome to H.E. Dlamini and congratulated him on his new diplomatic role. He reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties between Seychelles and Eswatini, which have flourished since their establishment in March 2002. The President also conveyed his best wishes for the continued good health of His Majesty King Mswati III and expressed keen interest in the prospect of a future visit by the King to Seychelles.

Discussions between the two dignitaries focused on strengthening cooperation in key areas such as tourism, trade and investment, and agriculture. “Let’s continue to work and explore ways to further strengthen these relations,” President Ramkalawan emphasized.

Following the presentation of credentials, H.E. Dlamini paid a courtesy call on Vice President Ahmed Afif. H.E. Dlamini will be based in Maputo, Mozambique.

Also present at the ceremony were Minister for Tourism and Foreign Affairs Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Vivienne Fock-Tave, Director General of the Bilateral Affairs Division Ms. Lindy Ernesta, Director of Bilateral Affairs Ms. Wendy Isnard, and Third Secretary of the Bilateral Affairs Division Mrs. Louisa Lepathy.