In an effort to expand its presence in Africa, sustainable solutions company NEUMAN&ESSER has joined the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference as a bronze sponsor – scheduled for November 4–8 in Cape Town. With a strong foothold in Africa’s energy sector, NEUMAN&ESSER has established itself as a reliable provider of sustainable solutions across African markets.

With a century-long legacy in hydrogen compression, the company is committed to supporting Africa’s energy transition by offering an array of cutting-edge technology. The company’s portfolio encompasses compressor solutions featuring proprietary sealing technology, hydrogen production systems like electrolyzers and steam reformers, and mechanical process engineering solutions such as mills and classifier systems. During AEW: Invest in African Energy, NEUMAN&ESSER ’s will outline strategies and solutions for accelerating Africa’s just transition.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and governments and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

NEUMAN&ESSER has an extensive footprint across the continent. In Libya, the company offers turn-key solutions for compressor plants, catering to the specific needs of the region’s oil and gas industry. With a focus on reciprocating compressors, including piston and diaphragm types, NEUMAN&ESSER Libya provides critical infrastructure for energy production and industrial applications. Similarly, with a 25-year presence in Egypt, NEUMAN&ESSER Egypt specializes in providing premium compressors and comprehensive services.

In Uganda, NEUMAN&ESSER has identified a promising market for its solutions within the stable political and business environment. The company is participating in tenders such as the Tilenga Field project for annulus compressors. NEUMAN&ESSER aims to contribute to Uganda’s local content agenda by proposing solutions and offering solid after-market support. The company recognizes the importance of developing long-term relationships and maximizing local participation in projects, by forging partnerships with local ECP contractor Beta Projects Limited to represent its interests in Uganda. Through collaboration, Neuman&Esser aims to not only provide efficient solutions but also foster local industry development and knowledge transfer.

Meanwhile, in the oil and gas sector, NEUMAN&ESSER offers a comprehensive range of solutions across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations. This includes equipment for gas extraction, processing, and transportation, as well as solutions for enhanced oil recovery and storage. The company’s expertise also extends to downstream processes such as hydrogen production and petrochemical refining. Additionally, the company provides specialized compressor systems for LNG and marine applications, offering African nations the opportunity to enhance their energy infrastructure and support economic growth through efficient transportation and utilization of natural gas resources.

“With extensive expertise in providing cutting-edge compressor solutions, NEUMAN&ESSER brings invaluable resources to Africa’s energy sector. The company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission to drive growth and prosperity across the continent’s energy landscape,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

NEUMAN&ESSER’s sponsorship for AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 underscores the company’s commitment to advancing Africa’s energy agenda and facilitating transformative growth within the continent’s energy sector. For more information about how you can get involved, visit www.AECWeek.com.