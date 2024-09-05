Network International (Network) (www.Network.ae), a leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, has extended its strategic partnership with Orabank Group, the largest banking group in Francophone Africa, to transform the bank’s prepaid and agent banking solutions.

The partnership is a significant milestone in enhancing the banking experience for Orabank Group customers and enabling the bank’s digital transformation with innovative solutions. It will leverage Network’s expertise in enhancing Orabank’s competitiveness in the Francophone markets. It also strengthens Network’s existing partnership with Orabank Group by introducing innovative payment technology and solutions to enhance consumer trust and convenience.

Ferdinand Ngon Kemoum, Group CEO, Orabank Group, said: “We are thrilled to enter a new phase of growth through the strategic partnership with Network International. Using Network’s expertise, we are shaping the future of the digital payment market in Francophone Africa with new products and services that will facilitate our digital payment transformation. This offers an elevated experience for our customers and emphasises our pivotal role in the financial market.”

Dr. Reda Helal, Group Managing Director – Processing, Africa and Co-Head Group Processing, Network International, said: “We are excited to extend our strategic partnership with Orabank Group to transform digital payments for their customers in the prepaid and agent banking space. Implementing Network’s innovative solutions underlines the bank’s impact in the Francophone market by providing superior payment experiences. We look forward to capturing the opportunities that lie ahead and achieving new heights of success by working together.”

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants.

About Oragroup:

Oragroup is present in 12 countries in West and Central Africa (Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Chad, Gabon, Guinea Conakry, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, and Togo) and in four monetary zones (WAEMU, ECCAS, Guinea Conakry and Mauritania). With 152 banking branches and 1,857 employees, Oragroup offers more than 500,000 customers (large national and international companies, SMEs and individuals) a wide range of banking products and services based on the principles of being local and responsive.

By striving for financial inclusion through the deployment of innovative solutions, Oragroup focuses on previously neglected segments of the population. This commitment is reflected in its CSR policy, which is an integral part of its strategy and a priority for its management bodies, focusing on energy transition, environmental and social risk management, and the well-being of the public and its employees.

For more information, please visit www.Orabank.net or LinkedIn, @ GroupOrabank on X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Also explore KEAZ, Oragroup's digital platform.