The Energy&Mines Directorate is holding a National Experts Meeting to finalize the review of the Draft Revised ECOWAS Mineral Development Policy and its Implementation Matrix (Revised EMDP, 2024), in Lagos, Nigeria from the 10th to 15th of November 2025. The meeting brings together senior officers from ECOWAS Members States’ Ministries in-charge of Mineral Resources Development, ECOWAS Federation of Chamber of Mines (EFEDCOM), and staff of the Commission.

This is the 3rd National Experts Review Meeting is organized on the Draft Revised EMDP, 2024. It is recalled that the Authority of Heads of State and Government in February 2012, adopted the “ECOWAS Mineral Development Policy and its Implementation Plan” (EMDP, by Supplementary Act A/SP.16/02/12). The adoption of the EMDP of 2012 was to give effect to Article 31.1 of the Revised ECOWAS Treaty of 1993, which is on Natural Resources. It enjoins Member States to harmonize and co-ordinate their policies and programmes in the field of natural resources. The Revised ECOWAS Treaty further states in Article 31.2d that, Member States shall “coordinate their programmes for development and utilization of mineral and water resources”.

Given the sector’s dynamic operating factors, and the Policy having subsisted for over twelve (12) years after its adoption, ECOWAS Commission decided that it is essential to bring Member States together to review and/or update their consensus position on the key policy issues of currency, in the mineral sector. The main objective as stated in the Draft Revised EMDP, 2024 is to promote the development of an efficient Mineral Resources Sector in the region.

The meeting provides a unique opportunity for the national experts and policymakers to engage in in-depth discussions, exchange expertise, and refine the Draft Revised EMDP, 2024. The collective goal being to ensure that the revised policy framework aligns with ECOWAS Vision 2050, African Mining Vision, and global best practices, while also addressing the unique challenges and opportunities in the sector within the Community.