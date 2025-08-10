The National Eritrean Festival 2025 was officially opened this morning by President Isaias Afwerki at the Expo Grounds. The opening ceremony, which featured colorful traditional dances and songs from the country’s various ethnic groups, was attended by Ministers, senior Government and People’s Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ) officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and numerous nationals from inside the country and abroad.

President Isaias, accompanied by senior officials, toured the regional villages that showcase the traditions and living standards of each ethnic group, as well as innovations, creative works, and products of various enterprises. He was provided with briefings by experts at the respective displays.

The President also visited pavilions highlighting the status and expansion of social services, exhibitions of agricultural products, natural and cultural resources, the rich biodiversity of the Red Sea, as well as historical and ancient heritage sites.

Photo and sculpture exhibitions organized by the Ministry of Defense and individual artists, displays depicting the activities of the Crops and Livestock Corporation, a book fair, paintings, and other exhibitions are among the highlights of the annual national festival.

The festival will remain open until 17 August, featuring traditional music and dances, children’s programs, locally produced films, bazaars, seminars, and other activities.