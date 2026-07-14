The National Confederation of Eritrean Workers, in collaboration with the Institute of Training, Education and Research Consultancy, organized a training-of-trainers program.

The training, which was organized in Asmara, was attended by members of the executive committee of the confederation, heads of workers’ federations, heads of the confederation’s regional offices, and others.

The training covered pre-training research, identification of trainees, preparation of reference and training materials, training modalities, as well as feedback between trainers and trainees.

Mr. Mulugeta Fesehatsion, head of training, education and human resources development at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers, said that the training was a continuation of similar programs previously provided. He called on the trainees to apply the knowledge they had gained from the training in their respective workplaces.

In the same vein, the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers conducted a meeting focusing on strengthening the confederation’s public relations activities.

At the meeting, Mr. Girmay Abraham, head of public relations at the confederation, presented a paper focusing on the universal principles and theoretical aspects of public relations in relation to the confederation’s activities. He also provided a briefing on the activities implemented by the public relations office, the challenges encountered, and the measures taken to address them.

Mr. Kibreab Kidane, Deputy Secretary General of the confederation, called on all organs of the confederation to work in collaboration with the public relations office.