National Basketball Association (NBA)

  • Opening-Night Rosters Feature More Than 55 Players Who Were Either Born in Africa or Have at Least One Parent from Africa
  • Fifth Consecutive Season with at Least 120 International Players and 12th Straight Season with at Least 100 International Players
  • All 30 Teams Feature at Least One International Player
  • Atlanta Hawks Have Record-Tying 10 International Players

The National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com) today announced that a record 135 international players from a record-tying 43 countries across six continents are on opening-night rosters for the 2025-26 season.  Among the record 135 international players are more than 55 players who were either born in Africa or have at least one parent from Africa, including 2021 NBA champion and two-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks; Greece; ties to Nigeria), 2022-23 Kia NBA MVP and seven-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon), 2019 NBA champion and three-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers; Cameroon) and 2023-24 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year and 2025 NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs; France; ties to the Democratic Republic of the Congo).

Opening-night rosters feature at least 120 international players for the fifth consecutive season and at least 100 international players for the 12th straight season.  All 30 NBA teams feature at least one international player.  The previous record for international players (125) and the record for countries and territories represented (43) were set at the start of the 2023-24 and 2017-18 seasons, respectively.

Canada (23 players), headlined by 2025 NBA champion and 2024-25 Kia NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), is the most-represented country outside the U.S. for the 12th consecutive season, followed by France, Australia, Germany (7) and Serbia (6).

The Atlanta Hawks feature a record-tying 10 international players, followed by the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors with seven apiece.

Below are additional international player milestones and storylines for the upcoming season:

  • Four international players have won the last seven Kia NBA MVP Awards: Gilgeous-Alexander (2024-25), 2023-24 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year and 2025 NBA All-Star Nikola Jokić (2023-24, 2021-22 and 2020-21), Embiid (2022-23) and Antetokounmpo (2019-20 and 2018-19).  Last season also marked the fourth consecutive season that three international players finished top three in MVP voting: Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 1), Jokić (No. 2) and Antetokounmpo (No. 3).
  • There are a record 16 international players on opening-night rosters who have been NBA All-Stars: Antetokounmpo, five-time NBA All-Star and Kia All-NBA First Team member Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers; Slovenia), Embiid, Gilgeous-Alexander, Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves; France), Al Horford (Golden State Warriors; Dominican Republic), Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks; Australia), Jokić, Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz; Finland), Kristaps Porziņģis (Hawks; Latvia), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings; Lithuania), Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets; Turkey), Siakam, Nikola Vučević (Chicago Bulls; Montenegro), Wembanyama and Andrew Wiggins (Miami Heat; Canada).
  • At least three international players have made the Kia All-NBA Team each season since 2018-19.
  • In the 2025-26 NBA GM Survey (https://apo-opa.co/3JkORcR), Jokić (No. 1), Dončić (No. 2), Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 3) and Wembanyama (No. 4) were voted the players most likely to win the 2025-26 Kia NBA MVP Award (67%, 10%, 8% and 7% of votes, respectively). 
  • Three international players were voted as the players GMs would most want to sign if they were starting a franchise today: Wembanyama (83% of votes), Gilgeous-Alexander (13% of votes) and Jokić (3% of votes).
  • Opening-night rosters feature a record nine NBA Academy program alumni and more than 50 players who participated in Basketball Without Borders.
  • There are also several American players with parents from other countries, including Jalen Green (Phoenix Suns; ties to the Philippines), Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks; ties to the Dominican Republic) and Jaylin Williams (Thunder; ties to Vietnam).

The 80th NBA regular season tips off tonight with a doubleheader on NBA League Pass as the defending NBA champion Thunder hosts the Rockets (1:30 a.m. CAT) and the Warriors visit the Lakers (4 a.m. CAT).  The 2025-26 season will reach fans in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages through the league’s broadcast partners around the world, including ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, ZAP TV and NTV in sub-Saharan Africa, and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service available via the NBA App.

Below is the full list of international players on 2025-26 opening-night NBA rosters (active and inactive):

Country

Name

Team

Ties

Australia

Dyson Daniels

Atlanta Hawks

Australia

Josh Green

Charlotte Hornets

Australia

Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls

Australia

Lachlan Olbrich*

Chicago Bulls

Australia

Luke Travers*

Cleveland Cavaliers

Australia

Tyrese Proctor

Cleveland Cavaliers

Australia

Danté Exum

Dallas Mavericks

Australia

Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks

Australia

Alex Toohey*

Golden State Warriors

Australia

Johnny Furphy

Indiana Pacers

Ties to Papua New Guinea

Australia

Jock Landale

Memphis Grizzlies

Australia

Joe Ingles

Minnesota Timberwolves

Australia

Rocco Zikarsky*

Minnesota Timberwolves

Austria

Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors

Bahamas

Buddy Hield

Golden State Warriors

Bahamas

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers

Ties to Nigeria

Bahamas

VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers

Belgium

Ajay Mitchell

Oklahoma City Thunder

Belgium

Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers

Ties to Mali

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Karlo Matković

New Orleans Pelicans

Ties to Croatia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Jusuf Nurkić

Utah Jazz

Brazil

Gui Santos

Golden State Warriors

Cameroon

Pascal Siakam

Indiana Pacers

Cameroon

Christian Koloko*

Los Angeles Lakers

Cameroon

Yves Missi

New Orleans Pelicans

Cameroon

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers

Canada

Caleb Houstan*

Atlanta Hawks

Canada

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Atlanta Hawks

Canada

Emanuel Miller*

Chicago Bulls

Canada

Dwight Powell

Dallas Mavericks

Canada

Ryan Nembhard*

Dallas Mavericks

Canada

Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets

Canada

Jackson Rowe*

Golden State Warriors

Canada

Andrew Nembhard

Indiana Pacers

Canada

Bennedict Mathurin

Indiana Pacers

Ties to Haiti

Canada

Brandon Clarke

Memphis Grizzlies

Canada

Olivier-Maxence Prosper*

Memphis Grizzlies

Ties to Haiti

Canada

Zach Edey

Memphis Grizzlies

Canada

Andrew Wiggins

Miami Heat

Canada

Leonard Miller

Minnesota Timberwolves

Canada

Luguentz Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder

Canada

Dillon Brooks

Phoenix Suns

Canada

Shaedon Sharpe

Portland Trail Blazers

Canada

Kelly Olynyk

San Antonio Spurs

Canada

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors

Canada

AJ Lawson*

Toronto Raptors

Canada

Will Riley

Washington Wizards

Canada

Jahmyl Telfort*

LA Clippers

Ties to Haiti

Canada

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder

China

Yang Hansen

Portland Trail Blazers

Croatia

Ivica Zubac

LA Clippers

Croatia

Dario Šarić

Sacramento Kings

Czech Republic

Vít Krejčí

Atlanta Hawks

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State Warriors

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Bismack Biyombo

San Antonio Spurs

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Oscar Tshiebwe*

Utah Jazz

Dominican Republic

Al Horford

Golden State Warriors

Dominican Republic

David Jones Garcia*

San Antonio Spurs

Finland

Lauri Markkanen

Utah Jazz

France

Zaccharie Risacher

Atlanta Hawks

France

Nolan Traoré

Brooklyn Nets

France

Tidjane Salaün

Charlotte Hornets

France

Moussa Diabaté

Charlotte Hornets

Ties to Guinea and Mali

France

Noa Essengue

Chicago Bulls

Ties to Cameroon

France

Nicolas Batum

LA Clippers

Ties to Cameroon

France

Joan Beringer

Minnesota Timberwolves

Ties to Benin

France

Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves

France

Guerschon Yabusele

New York Knicks

Ties to the Democratic Republic of the Congo

France

Mohamed Diawara

New York Knicks

Ties to Mali

France

Pacôme Dadiet

New York Knicks

Ties to Ivory Coast

France

Ousmane Dieng

Oklahoma City Thunder

Ties to Senegal

France

Rayan Rupert

Portland Trail Blazers

Ties to Morocco  

France

Sidy Cissoko*

Portland Trail Blazers

Ties to Senegal

France

Maxime Raynaud

Sacramento Kings

France

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs

Ties to the Democratic Republic of the Congo

France

Alex Sarr

Washington Wizards

Ties to Senegal

France

Bilal Coulibaly

Washington Wizards

Ties to Mali

France

Noah Penda

Orlando Magic

Ties to Cameroon and Martinique

Georgia

Goga Bitadze

Orlando Magic

Georgia

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors

Germany

Maxi Kleber

Los Angeles Lakers

Germany

Ariel Hukporti

New York Knicks

Ties to Togo

Germany

Isaiah Hartenstein

Oklahoma City Thunder

Germany

Tristan da Silva

Orlando Magic

Ties to Brazil

Germany

Dennis Schröder

Sacramento Kings

Ties to The Gambia

Germany

Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic

Germany

Moritz Wagner

Orlando Magic

Greece

Alex Antetokounmpo*

Milwaukee Bucks

Ties to Nigeria

Greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks

Ties to Nigeria

Greece

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks

Ties to Nigeria

Guinea

Moussa Cissé*

Dallas Mavericks

Israel

Ben Saraf

Brooklyn Nets

Israel

Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers

Italy

Simone Fontecchio

Miami Heat

Jamaica

Nick Richards

Phoenix Suns

Japan

Rui Hachimura

Los Angeles Lakers

Ties to Benin

Latvia

Kristaps Porziņģis

Atlanta Hawks

Lithuania

Jonas Valančiūnas

Denver Nuggets

Lithuania

Kasparas Jakučionis

Miami Heat

Lithuania

Domantas Sabonis

Sacramento Kings

Mali

N'Faly Dante

Atlanta Hawks

Montenegro

Nikola Vučević

Chicago Bulls

Netherlands

Quinten Post

Golden State Warriors

New Zealand

Steven Adams

Houston Rockets

Nigeria

Adem Bona

Philadelphia 76ers

Ties to Turkey

Nigeria

Josh Okogie

Houston Rockets

Portugal

Neemias Queta

Boston Celtics

Ties to Guinea-Bissau

Russia

Egor Dёmin

Brooklyn Nets

Russia

Vladislav Goldin*

Miami Heat

Senegal

Eli Ndiaye*

Atlanta Hawks

Senegal

Mouhamed Gueye

Atlanta Hawks

Serbia

Nikola Jokić

Denver Nuggets

Serbia

Bogdan Bogdanović

LA Clippers

Serbia

Nikola Jović

Miami Heat

Serbia

Nikola Topić

Oklahoma City Thunder

Serbia

Tristan Vukčević*

Washington Wizards

Ties to Sweden

Serbia

Nikola Đurišić

Atlanta Hawks

Slovenia

Luka Dončić

Los Angeles Lakers

South Sudan

Khaman Maluach

Phoenix Suns

Ties to Uganda

South Sudan

Duop Reath

Portland Trail Blazers

Ties to Australia

Spain

Hugo González

Boston Celtics

Spain

Santi Aldama

Memphis Grizzlies

St. Lucia

Chris Boucher

Boston Celtics

Ties to Canada

Sweden

Bobi Klintman

Detroit Pistons

Sweden

Pelle Larsson

Miami Heat

Switzerland

Clint Capela

Houston Rockets

Ties to Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Switzerland

Yanic Konan Niederhauser

LA Clippers

Ties to Ivory Coast

Switzerland

Kyshawn George

Washington Wizards

Ties to Canada and France

Turkey

Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets

Ukraine

Svi Mykhailiuk

Utah Jazz

Ukraine

Max Shulga*

Boston Celtics

United Kingdom

Amari Williams*

Boston Celtics

United Kingdom

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks

Ties to Nigeria

United Kingdom

Tosan Evbuomwan*

New York Knicks

Ties to Nigeria

United Kingdom

Jeremy Sochan

San Antonio Spurs

Ties to Poland

* - Two-Way Player

