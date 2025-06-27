During its plenary sitting this afternoon, the National Assembly adopted the report of the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests on the non-disclosures of members’ interests for 2024.

The committee found eight Members of Parliament of the National Assembly in breach of the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests for failing to submit their financial and other registrable interests by the deadline of 14 October 2024.

Members found in breach include Mr Mluleki Dlelanga(ANC), Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa (IFP), Nhlamulo Ndhlela(MK), Mr Mzoleli Mrara (ANC), Ms MasetshegoMofokeng (ANC), Ms Maropene Ramokgopa (ANC), Mr Sihle Zikalala (ANC) and Mr Andries Nel (ANC).

A reprimand in the House and a fine of R10,000 were recommended for the eight members.

The Code serves as a vital instrument in promoting public trust and ensuring that Members of Parliament conduct their duties in the best interests of the people of South Africa. Mandatory disclosure of Members’ financial and other interests is a cornerstone of ethical governance. It helps prevent conflicts of interest, ensures accountability, reinforces public confidence in Parliament and safeguards Parliament’s integrity against undue influence or personal enrichment.

During 2024, which was an election year, Members were required to disclose their registrable interests within 60 working days after the Opening of Parliament. The next disclosure period occurs from 1 April to 30 June annually, i.e. during quarter one of the financial year. Whenever there are changes to their registrable or financial interests’, Members must update their disclosures during the remaining three quarters of the financial year. A Member with no interests to declare must still submit a “nil” return.

Disclosures must be submitted electronically and include detailed information on, among other things, employment, assets, gifts, interests held by immediate family members, and travel. The 2024 Public Register was published on the parliamentary website.

The Registrar of Members’ Interests plays a central role in administering the disclosure process. Among other things, the Registrar maintains the Register, oversees the timely submission of disclosures and handles complaints and preliminary investigations into breaches of the Code.

Where Members fail to disclose their interests or submit false information, the matter is referred to the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests. Depending on the severity of the breach, penalties may include reprimands, fines, suspension or other corrective actions as recommended by the Committee.

Parliament remains committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical conduct and transparency, reinforcing its role as a trusted representative of the South African people.