At the Ghana Report Summit held today on August 1st, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revealed that a comprehensive National Action Plan, aimed at combating misinformation and disinformation in the lead-up to the 2024 General Elections, is currently before Cabinet for its consideration and action.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo praised Ghana’s impressive democratic journey, marked by eight successful general elections since the return to constitutional rule in 1993.

However, he cautioned that misinformation and disinformation pose significant threats to these democratic achievements. “False narratives can distort public perception, undermine trust in our institutions, and even incite violence,” the President warned.

The digital age has transformed how information is shared and consumed, offering both opportunities and challenges. Social media platforms, while beneficial in many ways, have become hotbeds for the rapid spread of false information.

President Akufo-Addo noted that misinformation and disinformation can distort public perception of candidates and political parties, leading to uninformed decision-making at the polls. Disinformation campaigns often exploit societal divisions, amplifying existing tensions and risking social cohesion.

To counter these threats, President Akufo-Addo announced the development of a National Action Plan, which is currently before the Cabinet for consideration. This detailed plan outlines strategic steps to combat the spread of false information and protect democratic processes. The Action Plan aims to safeguard the integrity of elections, promote an informed and engaged citizenry, and ensure that misinformation and disinformation do not undermine Ghana’s hard-won democratic gains.

The National Action Plan includes several key initiatives:

Strengthening Regulatory Frameworks: The government is enhancing legal and regulatory frameworks to hold individuals and organizations accountable for spreading false information. This will involve stricter penalties for those found guilty of disseminating misinformation and disinformation.

Collaborating with Technology Companies: The government is working with social media companies and other tech firms to develop mechanisms for monitoring and curbing the spread of false information. These partnerships are crucial in the fight against digital misinformation and disinformation.

Public Awareness Campaigns: Nationwide campaigns will be launched to educate citizens about the dangers of misinformation and disinformation. These campaigns will promote media literacy, empowering voters to make informed decisions and recognize and reject false information.

Supporting Fact-Checking Organizations: Fact-checking organizations play a vital role in verifying information and debunking false claims. The government will provide support to enhance their capacity and reach.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo stressed the need for all political actors to commit to truthfulness and transparency in their campaigns. The spread of false information for political gain undermines the democratic process and erodes public trust. Political parties and candidates must engage in constructive dialogue, presenting their ideas and policies to the electorate in a truthful and respectful manner.

Civil society organizations are invaluable in promoting transparency, accountability, and media literacy. Their advocacy efforts are essential in curbing misinformation and disinformation. The public also plays a crucial role by verifying information before sharing it and relying on reputable news sources.

The National Action Plan represents a significant step forward in addressing the challenges posed by misinformation and disinformation. As Ghana prepares for the 2024 General Elections, implementing this plan is essential to ensure that the elections are conducted with truth and integrity. By working together – government, media, civil society, and the public – Ghana can create an environment where truth prevails, and its democracy thrives.

President Akufo-Addo’s address at the Ghana Report Summit was a clarion call to action. As Ghana approaches the 2024 General Elections, the fight against misinformation and disinformation is paramount. By working together, Ghana can ensure that its elections reflect the true will of the people, preserving the nation’s reputation as a beacon of democracy and stability in Africa.