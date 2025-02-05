With less than three months to go, momentum is building for the Namibia International Energy Conference 2025 (NIEC), set to take place from 23 – 25 April 2025 at the Windhoek Country Club Resort, under the theme “Leading the Way: Becoming an Energy Hub with In-Country Value”. Now in its 7th edition, NIEC is Namibia’s most established and influential energy platform, bringing together key stakeholders to drive industry growth, investment, and strategic discussions.

NIEC2025 will convene government officials, industry leaders, investors, and the broader business community to discuss and shape Namibia’s growing role as an energy hub. The conference serves as a strategic platform for investment facilitation, technical insights, and high-level policy discussions, ensuring that Namibia remains at the forefront of Africa’s energy transformation.

A Proven Platform for Energy Investment&Industry Partnerships

Founded by RichAfrica Consultancy, NIEC has grown into the premier platform where leading companies announce partnerships, provide exploration updates, and drive new investments in Namibia’s energy sector. Having welcomed over 2,200 attendees from 46 countries in previous editions, the conference remains Namibia’s premier platform for industry engagement.

Endorsed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and supported by the African Energy Chamber, NIEC continues to contribute to Namibia’s energy transformation, attracting major industry players. Chevron has joined as an exclusive Diamond Sponsor, while Shell and RMB Namibia have reaffirmed their commitment as Sapphire Sponsors. Other confirmed sponsors include Total Energies, Woodside Energy, SONILS and SBM Offshore, reinforcing Namibia’s growing role in the global energy landscape.

Strategic Industry Intelligence&Technical Sessions

NIEC 2025 will focus on advancing Namibia’s energy ambitions through investment, sustainability and local content. With Namibia’s Upstream Local Content Policy now in effect, discussions will explore its potential impact on industry growth, workforce development, and supply chain integration.

The conference will feature strategic industry intelligence sessions and technical presentations covering natural gas monetization, the role of critical metals in the energy transition, renewable energy expansion, energy infrastructure&logistics as well as financing Namibia’s energy future.

A High-Level Platform for Business&International Collaboration

With growing interest from international investors, local industry leaders and service companies, NIEC 2025 will welcome energy leaders from across the globe. Beyond discussions, the event will feature an exhibition showcasing innovations in energy technology and infrastructure, B2B networking sessions, and investment roundtables designed to facilitate deal-making and business growth.

In addition to high-level discussions, NIEC 2025 will host initiatives aimed at industry engagement, including the Future Energy Leaders Initiative, which provides mentorship and networking for young professionals in the energy sector.

Secure Your Spot at Namibia’s Leading Energy Conference

With demand for participation growing each year, early registration is highly recommended to secure a seat at this high-impact event. Energy professionals, investors, and policymakers looking to be part of Namibia’s energy transformation should not miss this exclusive opportunity. For more information on the conference, visit www.NIEConference.com. Stay updated by following #NIEC2025 on social media.

Join the leaders shaping the future of Namibia’s energy sector.